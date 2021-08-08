Nearly every pond and lake in Oklahoma is full, thanks to one of the wettest years on record. If you are a waterfowl hunter, now is the time to start preparing for a potentially great duck and goose season.
Remember when Duck season dates were only give a few weeks ahead of the season opener. Well thanks to changes with the US Fish &Wildlife service a couple of years ago, hunters now have time to plan out their vacation days to get in on some great duck and goose hunting.
Season dates for the two zones are: Panhandle Zone – Oct. 9 -Jan. 5, with youth/veteran/active military days on Oct. 2 and Feb. 5; Zones 1&2 – Nov. 13-28 & Dec. 4-Jan. 30, with youth/veteran/active military days on Nov. 6 and Feb. 5.
Duck daily bag limits and possession limits have really not changed the in last couple of years, with waterfowl populations remaining stable and nesting conditions good in the upper plains. The daily limit for ducks is six, and may include not more than five mallards (only two may be hens), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup and one pintail. The daily limit of Mergansers is five, with only two being hooded mergansers. The coot limit is 15.
Goose hunters will be allowed to take two white-fronted geese, eight Canada geese, and 50 light geese per day this year. Season dates statewide for Dark (Canada) geese will be Nov. 6 — 28 and Dec. 4 — Feb. 13. Season dates for white-fronted geese are Nov. 6 — 28 and Dec. 4 — Feb. 6. Light geese (snow, blue and Ross’) will run the same dates as Canada season.
Each year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service establishes frameworks that states use to structure their waterfowl seasons. The states select specific dates (and if desired, more restrictive bag limits) within those frameworks for hunters to enjoy.
Youth waterfowl hunting days will be offered for some time, and addition of Veterans and Active Military (including members of the National Guard and Reserves) is a great way to get new hunters to the field.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said youth and military waterfowl days are set to provide youth hunters the first opportunity to hunt waterfowl in Oklahoma, similar to youth deer gun and youth turkey seasons. While the waterfowl numbers are not at their peak for youth days, a variety of duck species are normally present and available for harvest, including resident birds such as wood ducks, early-season migrants such as blue-winged teal, northern shovelers, gadwalls and redheads, as well as a few late-season migrants such as mallards, all of which are open to harvest.
As ducks migrate south, they arrive in different parts of Oklahoma at different times. In the northwest (Panhandle and Zone 1), ducks generally begin arriving earlier, and freeze-up occurs earlier than in the rest of the state. Therefore, Zone 1 season dates are set slightly earlier to provide as much hunting opportunity as possible.
For hunters to get a jump on the waterfowl seasons, the ODWC offers early Teal and Resident goose seasons.
The teal season runs Sept. 11 — 26, statewide and hunters can harvest six teal (blue wing, green wind and cinnamon) daily, with 12 in possession after the first day and 18 in possession after the second day.
Resident Canada geese can be harvested from Sept. 11 — 20, statewide, and the limits are eight daily, with 16 in possession after the first day, and 24 in possession after the second day. Hunters are required to have the proper Federal and State licenses and stamps for both of these early seasons.
Sandhill crane, which are not waterfowl, but do migrate on a similar path as ducks and geese as a season in Oklahoma. Crane season runs Oct. 23 – Jan. 23 and is only open west of I-35. The bag limit of sandhills is 3 daily. A special sandhill crane permit is required and can be downloaded from the ODWC website free.
The special conservation order light goose season (COLGS) will run Feb. 14 – Mar. 30. There is no daily or possession limit during this season. The season is designed to increase the harvest of snow geese, whose numbers have outgrown their breeding habitat. A special permit for this season can be downloaded from the ODWC website free.
More information and regulations about hunting licenses, waterfowl stamps and permit requirements can be found on pages 72-73 in the current “Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Guide,” available online at wildlifedepartment.com or at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Waterfowl Surveys canceled
For the first time since 1955, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian Wildlife Service did not conduct the Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey. Citing Covid-19 restrictions and the welfare of biologists, the announcement was made about a week before the survey was scheduled to begin.
The Service considered the utility of conducting only the United States portion of the WBPHS and determined that lacking other data from cooperator agencies, the value of Service-collected data alone were not sufficient to justify the risk and cost associated with a partial survey in the conterminous United States.
In addition, the Canadian border remains closed to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey personnel, preventing us from conducting survey operations in Canada, which comprises a large portion of the surveyed area. CWS made the decision to suspend fieldwork as a result of evolving conditions related to COVID-19 in Canada.
Why should we care about Canada and the Dakotas?
Most of the ducks that will begin their migration through the Central Flyway, which includes Oklahoma, breed in this region, and with few exceptions, every duck that hunters will harvest, beginning in a few weeks, had its beginning in a wetland in this area of North America.
Cancellation of these surveys will impact population estimates and harvest management decisions for most duck species and many some goose species and populations. The Service, in consultation with the Flyway Councils, will use long-term data from spring/summer monitoring for these species to make regulatory harvest management decisions.
Duck season regulations are based on the status of mallards in the Mississippi, Central, and Pacific Flyways, and on the status of four species (green-winged teal, common eider, wood duck, and ring-necked duck) in the Atlantic Flyway.
Explicit Adaptive Harvest Management strategies already exist and have been adopted by the Service and Flyway Councils for developing those regulations. In addition, other strategies or decision tools have been developed for species of concern, including pintails, scaup, black ducks, canvasbacks, and wood ducks.
For the general duck seasons, the Service used the long-term data and models to predict 2021 spring abundances of ducks and habitat conditions in place of the spring 2021 data, which cannot be collected. The results from these predictions will be combined with the existing harvest strategies to determine appropriate levels of harvest for the 2022-2023 season. This will ensure the sustainability of ducks and provide hunting opportunities for the American public.