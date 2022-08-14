Ponds and lakes in Southwest Oklahoma are disappearing quickly. A few showers have helped, but we really need some rain and cooler weather to get us in the hunting mood.
Even though it is hot and dry, waterfowl hunters, now is the time to start preparing for duck and goose season.
Remember when Duck season dates were only give a few weeks ahead of the season opener. Well thanks to changes with the US Fish &Wildlife service a couple of years ago, hunters now have time to plan out their vacation days to get in on some great duck and goose hunting.
Season dates for the two zones are: Panhandle Zone – Oct. 8 -Jan. 4, with youth/veteran/active military days on Nov. 5 and Feb. 4; Zones 1&2 – Nov. 12-27 & Dec. 3-Jan. 29, with youth/veteran/active military days on Oct. 1 and Feb. 4.
Duck daily bag limits and possession limits have really not changed the in last couple of years, with waterfowl populations remaining stable and nesting conditions good in the upper plains.
The daily limit for ducks is six, and may include not more than five mallards (only two may be hens), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one scaup and one pintail. The daily limit of Mergansers are included in the duck daily limit. The coot limit is 15.
Goose hunters will be allowed to take two white-fronted geese, eight Canada geese, and 50 light geese per day this year. Season dates statewide for Dark (Canada) geese will be Nov. 5 — 27 and Dec. 3 — Feb. 12. Season dates for white-fronted geese are Nov. 5 — 27 and Dec. 3 — Feb. 5. Light geese (snow, blue and Ross’) will run the same dates as Canada season.
Each year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service establishes frameworks that states use to structure their waterfowl seasons. The states select specific dates (and if desired, more restrictive bag limits) within those frameworks for hunters to enjoy.
Youth waterfowl hunting days will be offered for some time, and addition of Veterans and Active Military (including members of the National Guard and Reserves) is a great way to get new hunters to the field.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said youth and military waterfowl days are set to provide youth hunters the first opportunity to hunt waterfowl in Oklahoma, similar to youth deer gun and youth turkey seasons.
While the waterfowl numbers are not at their peak for youth days, a variety of duck species are normally present and available for harvest, including resident birds such as wood ducks, early-season migrants such as blue-winged teal, northern shovelers, gadwalls and redheads, as well as a few late-season migrants such as mallards, all of which are open to harvest.
As ducks migrate south, they arrive in different parts of Oklahoma at different times. In the northwest (Panhandle), ducks generally begin arriving earlier, and freeze-up occurs earlier than in the rest of the state. Therefore, those season dates are set slightly earlier to provide as much hunting opportunity as possible.
For hunters to get a jump on the waterfowl seasons, the ODWC offers early Teal and Resident goose seasons.
The teal season runs Sept. 10 — 25, statewide and hunters can harvest six teal (blue wing, green wind and cinnamon) daily, with 12 in possession after the first day and 18 in possession after the second day.
Resident Canada geese can be harvested from Sept. 10 — 19, statewide, and the limits are eight daily, with 16 in possession after the first day, and 24 in possession after the second day. Hunters are required to have the proper Federal and State licenses and stamps for both of these early seasons.
Sandhill crane, which are not waterfowl, but do migrate on a similar path as ducks and geese as a season in Oklahoma. Crane season runs Oct. 22 – Jan. 22 and is only open west of I-35. The bag limit of sandhills is 3 daily. A special sandhill crane permit is required and can be downloaded from the ODWC website free.
The special conservation order light goose season (COLGS) will run Feb. 13 – Mar. 30. There is no daily or possession limit during this season. The season is designed to increase the harvest of snow geese, whose numbers have outgrown their breeding habitat. A special permit for this season can be downloaded from the ODWC website free.
More information and regulations about hunting licenses, waterfowl stamps and permit requirements can be found in the current “Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Guide,” available online at wildlifedepartment.com or at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Waterfowl Surveys resumed
For the first time since 2019, the US Fish & Wildlife Service aerial survey crews were able to enter Canada to conduct the Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey (WBPHS). The WBPHS is the largest and longest running wildlife survey in the world and its results have, since the 1955, guided waterfowl harvest and habitat management, and has been used by researchers worldwide to shed light on large-scale dynamics of migratory species.
The primary purpose of the WBPHS is to provide information on spring population size and trajectory for most North American duck species, several populations of Canada geese, tundra swans, and American coot, and to evaluate breeding habitat conditions.
The survey is conducted by airplane, helicopter, and ground over a 2 million square mile area that covers the principal breeding areas in North America, and includes parts of Alaska, Canada, and the northcentral and northeast U.S. This survey is also referred to as the Breeding Population Survey (BPOP) or the May Survey.
The loss of WBPHS data for two consecutive years challenged Service and state waterfowl managers, and required us to develop new projection models to span the short-term gaps in survey data and inform harvest management decisions.
While the ability to make such short-term projections reflects the value of the long-term population and habitat data derived from the survey, the longer the time-period without actual population and habitat observations, the poorer we would expect model-based projections to be, and the greater the uncertainty faced by managers.
For those reasons, it was a relief when COVID restrictions affecting border crossing and movement within and among Canadian provinces eased sufficiently to allow Service air crews to operate there again.
The uncertainty surrounding the border and domestic travel restrictions remained in place until the beginning of the survey, which necessitated substantial contingency planning and special efforts to obtain diplomatic clearances. For the air crews, global supply chain issues, increased travel, and demand for lodging and transportation added additional challenges, making it difficult to move freely around weather systems within their crew areas due to lack of available lodging and ground transportation.
Despite the challenges, nine Service aircrews and two ground crews collaborated with three aircrews and three ground crews of the Canadian Wildlife Service to once again contribute to this long-term dataset that has been so critical to effective management of waterfowl in North America.
The success of this year’s survey is truly a testament to the dedicated survey personnel of the Division of Migratory Bird Management and the skilled aerial and ground observers from other Service Regions and programs who participated.
Breeding surveys and populations counts will be released by the USFW around the first of September for the upcoming seasons.