OKLAHOMA CITY — After their start time was postponed by more than two hours due to lightning in the area, No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 UCLA finally got underway in their much-anticipated elimination game at the Women’s College World Series on Saturday night.
Due to the late start time, the game was still ongoing at press time, with Oklahoma holding a 5-3 lead after 5 innings. UCLA got on the board when Rachel Garcia belted a three-run homer. But triples from Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings put OU ahead 4-3, and McKenzie Donihoo hit a solo home run in the fifth.
The Oklahoma State-Florida State game was scheduled to be played afterward.