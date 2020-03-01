Angler;(lbs-oz);Date Caught;Location
1 Dale Miller;14-13.7;3/13/2013;Cedar Lake
2 Gary Cox;14-13;3/29/2019;Broken Bow
3 Benny Williams Jr;14-12.3;3/23/2012;Cedar Lake
4 William Cross;14-11;3/14/1999;Broken Bow Lake
5 Roger Hockersmith;14-10;3/25/1993;Mountain Lake
6 Allen Gifford;14-8;2/27/2008;Arbuckle Lake
7 Jeremiah Johnson;14-5.9;3/7/2009;N/A
8 Jeremy Cole;14-4.8;3/9/2018;Bryan County
9 Rodney Shrouder;14-2;3/5/2001;Broken Bow Lake
10 Kevin Claypool;14-2;3/3/2018;Lake Murray
11 Bob Cody;14-1.67;3/30/2008;Coal Co. Pond
12 Brian Lindsey;14-1;3/1/2001;Mountain Lake
13 Tim O'Connor;14-1;2/28/2009;Pottawatomie Co. Pond
14 Ronnie Henson;14-0;6/23/1993;Comanche Co. Pond
15 Jeff McClain;13-14;3/25/2001;McIntosh Co. Pond
16 Jonathan Bowling;13-14;5/20/2018;Broken Bow Lake
17 Bob Cody;13-11;3/26/2008;Coal Co. Pond
18 Ricky Patterson;13-10;3/18/1995;Mountain Lake
19 Paul Tasker;13-8;3/22/1990;Lake Fuqua
20 Diane Baker;13-8;10/4/1994;Sardis Lake
19 Johnny Owens;13-7;2/27/1997;Lake Murray