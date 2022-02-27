;Angler;Weight (lbs, oz);Date caught;Location

1;Dale Miller;14,13.7;3/13/2013;Cedar Lake

2;Gary Cox;14,13;3/29/2019;Broken Bow

3;Benny Williams Jr;14,12.3;3/23/2012;Cedar Lake

4;William Cross;14,11;3/14/1999;Broken Bow Lake

5;Roger Hockersmith;14,10;3/25/1993;Mountain Lake

6;Allen Gifford;14,8;2/27/2008;Arbuckle Lake

7;Jeremiah Johnson;14,5.9;3/7/2009;N/A

8;Jeremy Cole;14,4.8;3/9/2018;Bryan County

9;Rodney Shrouder;14,2;3/5/2001;Broken Bow Lake

10;Kevin Claypool;14,2;3/3/2018;Lake Murray

11;Bob Cody;14,1.67;3/30/2008;Coal Co. Pond

12;Brian Lindsey;14,1;3/1/2001;Mountain Lake

13;Tim O'Connor;14,1;2/28/2009;Pottawatomie Co. Pond

14;Ronnie Henson;14,0;6/23/1993;Comanche Co. Pond

15;Jeff McClain;13,14;3/25/2001;McIntosh Co. Pond

16;Jonathan Bowling;13,14;5/20/2018;Broken Bow Lake

17;Bob Cody;13,11;3/26/2008;Coal Co. Pond

18;Ricky Patterson;13,10;3/18/1995;Mountain Lake

19;Paul Tasker;13,8;3/22/1990;Lake Fuqua

20;Diane Baker;13,8;10/4/1994;Sardis Lake

