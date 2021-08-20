For years the west coast and the Pac-12 seemed to be the women’s softball power in the United States but what’s been happening of late is a clear sign that Oklahoma’s game is as good as any state.
Most fans know all about the college success that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have enjoyed as both made the Women’s College World Series this year and the Sooners capped it by winning their fifth title under Patty Gasso.
But now a group of 10- to 12-year-old girls from northeastern Oklahoma have managed to sweep through the Little League Softball Tournament without a loss to claim the national championship.
This was one of those events that this writer happened upon by accident during the week, what with not much good TV to watch during the day. I watched the Green Country Little League girls from the Muskogee area win their final pool game and was impressed.
After that I made sure my schedule would allow me to watch the semifinals and finals and in that title game against Virginia, the Oklahoma team rolled to the title by a 9-1 margin.
And, now we’re learning that one of the players, Aleigh Tucker has ties to this area as she is the granddaughter of Sterling graduate Charlotte Summers Nolte.
The group finished the tournament by outscoring opponents 42-6. What’s amazing about the success of the team was that it was an all-star unit comprised of two teams in the league and they only practiced together twice before leaving for Greenville, N.C., which hosted the tournament after Oregon was unable to host due to restrictions in place because of COVID.
Many members of the team represented Native American tribes including Muscogee, Cherokee, Kiowa and Choctaw.
The title was the first ever by an Oklahoma team at either the Little League Softball or baseball national tournaments. . .
To accomplish what that group of girls put together takes good coaching and Thursday Lawton lost one of those “good coaches” to COVID.
Ron Medina played at Tomlinson and Lawton High before becoming a youth coach and then coaching in the Lawton Public Schools system.
His death has left a huge void with his former players and friends and many of them took to social media to express their feelings.
Dallas Sealy had this to say, “Ron Medina was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t only a great father to his own children, but also a great father figure to so many of us growing up in Lawton. He had the most infectious energy of anyone I’ve ever met, he was the funniest man I knew, and he loved/cared for people hard. I’ll never forgot the bus/car rides to tournaments, the trips and hotels, eating wings at Eddie’s every time you were in Edmond taking Haven to cheer practice, or the countless other good times we shared. This man invested so much of his own time and money into his athletes because he wanted nothing more than to see us be successful in our futures. I’m absolutely gutted and heartbroken, but feel so blessed to have known and loved such an amazing human being.”
And this from Lawton Police gang task force member Curtis Underwood, “{span}Lost a good buddy today. A brother from another mother, Ron Medina. A friend that I have played ball with, talked life with, laughed with, and experienced things that only me and him could talk about. Great guy with a big heart. A true warrior and Competitor. Rest easy my friend.”{/span}
{span}It takes guys like Ron to make for a successful sports program and he did his best to give his players all the skills they needed to succeed.{/span}
{span}He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.{/span}
{span}jgoodman@swoknews.com{/span}