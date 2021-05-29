NORMAN — No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma (50-2) advanced to its fifth consecutive and 14th overall Women’s College World Series in dominating fashion, beating Washington, 9-1, in five innings Saturday in the NCAA Norman Super Regional.
Collegiate Player of the Year candidate Jocelyn Alo was exceptional, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 on the day with one home run and three RBIs. Alo hit her nation-leading 30th home run in the fourth inning off fellow Player of the Year candidate Gabbie Plain. With the blast, Alo tied the single season program record that she set herself in 2018, along with 2015 alum Lauren Chamberlain hitting the mark twice (2012, ‘13).
With Alo and Hansen’s pair of homers in the fourth, Oklahoma has hit two-plus home runs in an inning 31 times on the year. Their season total moves to 146 on the year, second in NCAA history to 2010 Hawaii’s 158.