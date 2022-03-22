There are a few things I’ve learned as a native Texan who has spent the past half-decade covering sports in my adopted home of Oklahoma.
1. Up here, people get pretty tired of hearing you’re from Texas. They often assume you’re going to start bragging about how great Texas is (which we Texans do plenty).
2. Comparing Texas and Oklahoma is a fool’s errand, especially when it comes to amateur athletics. Differences in population, physical size, rapid growth and, quite frankly, money, make it basically impossible to do a 1-to-1 comparison.
3. Having said that, the top-notch athletic talent in Oklahoma can stand up to that of basically any other state in America, something that Channel 7 sports director Kyle Weatherly once pointed out to me.
That last point was on display this past weekend in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, even though no teams from Oklahoma made the men’s tournament and the OU women’s team was largely led by out-of-staters.
This weekend, I was able to go back and visit my family back in North Texas (yeah, yeah, I’m already breaking Rule No. 1), in large part because my dad had decided that as an early birthday present, he wanted to go to the 2nd-round March Madness games held at Fort Worth and was kind enough to decide to ask if I wanted to go with him. And after contemplating my response for a solid 0.34 seconds, I said yes. What can I say? He twisted my arm.
While my dad and I can still talk sports until the cows, sheep, horses and any other manner of barnyard animals come home, I have noticed that as the years have passed and I’ve spent more time in another state, it can be harder for me to relate to some of my dad’s biggest sports interests. He’ll talk about his beloved Texas A&M Aggies’ football recruiting cycle or the upcoming golf tournament, and I’ll add what I can, knowing it’s not much.
At a certain point, I think it dawned on me that my dad wasn’t necessarily looking for much feedback, just trying to have casual conversation. Still, I don’t watch golf with the exceptions of the majors and as for A&M football recruiting or A&M baseball or A&M anything, it’s just not on my radar often.
I cover sports in Oklahoma and that’s what typically consumes my days and nights and that’s what I can offer. And to his credit, he usually listens and tells me how cool it is that I’m getting to cover these things and how passionate I sound. Still, when I talk about covering the MacArthur girls’ run to the state basketball tournament or Marlow winning its first state football championship since 1964, I can’t help but feel like, “He has no frame of reference for most of this. No matter how good our local teams do, is it just going to seem like small potatoes to someone from the Metroplex? Does any of this mean anything to him?”.
But as we sat in the living room Friday night, watching the NCAA women’s game between Iowa State and our local heroes from UT Arlington, my dad pulled up the UTA roster and pointed out how many Oklahomans were on the team — six, and that didn’t include former Lady Mav and Comanche standout, Misty Dossey.
“Hey man, we play some good ball up in Okie Country, too,” I joked.
I then talked about the “big 3” freshman basketball prospects from Oklahoma playing major-conference D1 basketball — Bijan Cortes at OU, Sean Pedulla at Virginia Tech and Trey Alexander at Creighton. I then pointed out that we were going to see Alexander the next day against Kansas. My dad said he seemed to remember Trey’s name from the Blue Jays’ comeback win over San Diego State. He had been Creighton’s leading scorer with 18 points.
“Oh, see, there’s Sean,” I said, pointing out the Edmond Memorial product during a replay from that day’s Va Tech-Texas game.
“Wait, that kid’s a freshman? And he’s from Oklahoma?,” my dad asked. “He had a real good game today.”
Indeed, Pedulla, just over a year removed from leading the Bulldogs to the 6A state championship game, had come off the bench to drop 19 points in just 19 minutes against the Longhorns.
The next day, as we watched the starting lineups be announced for the day’s first game at Dickies Arena, Baylor vs. North Carolina, it dawned on me that we’d be seeing yet another #okpreps alum, albeit one whose college recruitment I didn’t follow nearly as closely. That was partly because I was in my first year at the paper and still familiarizing myself with Oklahoma high school sports but also partly because this player wasn’t nearly as ballyhooed as Pedulla, Alexander or even his fellow OU signee.
Back in 2017, Brady Manek was considered a good prospect coming out of Harrah, but was understandably overshadowed by super recruit Trae Young. Manek had a very good career in crimson, but “Brady Bird” actually had arguably his best year as a collegiate this season as a graduate transfer at North Carolina, averaging career-bests in points, assists and 3-point percentage.
And the droopy-haired, now-bearded Manek put on a show in Game 1 Saturday, scoring 26 points in 28 minutes of play, hitting 4 of his 8 attempts from behind the arc. Of course, his time was cut short when he was ejected for elbowing a Baylor player, but that’s another story for another column.
By the end of the game, Manek was UNC’s second-leading scorer, despite not playing the last 10-plus minutes of regulation or overtime. My dad began asking if I though Brady would get drafted (which some mocks say he will).
The second game saw Alexander not just start at point guard for Creighton, but, after the Jays were bit viciously by the injury bug, he never left the floor, playing all 40 minutes, finishing with 14 points and 9 assists.
While reading a column over the weekend about Frank Haith’s firing at Tulsa, I saw a stunning stat about his eight-year stint at TU: he only signed one in-state recruit, that being Anthony Pritchard in his final recruiting class. With some big names coming through the prep ranks in the Sooner State over the next couple of years — Brandon Garrison, Jeremiah Johnson, David Castillo — perhaps Oklahoma will be able to keep impressing my father with its underrated hoops pedigree.