OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma combined explosive offense with flawless defense to win its fourth consecutive and seventh overall Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship. With a 10-2 victory over No. 2 seed Oklahoma State in six innings, the top-seed Sooners also earned the Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
The 2021 postseason event is the first that has been completed since 2018 as last year’s was canceled due to COVID and the 2019 tournament was halted early by weather. OU made its 11th appearance in the title game and improved its record to 7-4 while OSU advanced to its fourth.
The Sooners scored their 10 runs off of 12 hits with nine RBIs. Three of the hits went for extra bases as C Kinzie Hansen knocked out her 20th home run of the season while DP Jocelyn Alo and 2B Tiare Jennings recorded doubles. Shannon Saile remained undefeated in the circle, improving her record to 16-0. She pitched 4.2 innings and gave up two earned runs off of six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Nicole May relieved Saile for the last 1.1 innings with a clean sheet. OU didn’t commit an error and was aided in the field by two spectacular catches from CF Jayda Coleman.
Both of OSU’s scores were off of home runs as Naomi Kiley and Alysen Febrey hit solo shots in the top of the fifth. In her 27th appearance of the season, Carrie Eberle suffered just her third loss (21-3). Kelly Maxwell gave up the final two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Hansen was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Championship after hitting five homers in three games.