Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are both set to host super regionals this week as the NCAA Division 1 softball tournament continues.
The No. 1 Sooners host No. 16 Washington in Norman, with the Sooners seeking to make their fifth consecutive Women’s College World Series, having qualified for eight of the past previous nine.
The Sooners are one of the most explosive, dangerous offenses in the country. They showed it this past weekend with 24 runs scored against Wichita State and production from their entire lineup. They hit six home runs in the regional finals. Nicole Mendes had a seven-RBI performance on Friday, and freshman Tiare Jennings has been huge, driving in six against the Shockers in that 24-7 romp.
But they are going up against Washington, one of the best defenses in the country, Pac-12 defensive player of the year Sis Bates and Gabbie Plain, who ranks in the top three in the country in strikeouts. The Huskies took down Michigan twice to win the regional final and had an explosive fourth inning offensively in game 7 with seven runs scored in one inning.
Meanwhile, in Stillwater, the No. 5 Cowgirls are hosting conference foe Texas, seeded 12th nationally. Oklahoma State swept the regular-season series against the Longhorns, taking all three games in Austin, before beating Texas in the Big 12 Championship.
The Longhorns narrowly escaped Oregon in the regional finals late Sunday night. Molly Jacobsen came up big with a shutout, and Janae Jefferson has been phenomenal the entire tournament. Her bat has been nearly automatic — she hit .583 and went 7-for-13 this weekend. They will now face the Cowgirls, who had smooth sailing through the regionals led by Carrie Eberle in the circle. Offensively, they have been putting up a lot of runs with hot bats all weekend. They scored 10, nine and 10 runs in their three wins.