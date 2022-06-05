WICHITA FALLS, Texas — After a last-minute change of scenery, high school senior student-athletes from Southwest Oklahoma faced counterparts from the Wichita Falls area in all-star games hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
The games were originally scheduled to be hosted at Cameron University, but were moved south of the Red River to Wichita Falls and Iowa Park. Oklahoma won both softball games, taking the small-school contest 10-6 and large-school game 12-2. The the small-school and large-school baseball teams were consolidated and just one baseball game was held, with Oklahoma topping Texas, 12-6. Oklahoma won the girls soccer game 3-2. The Lone Star State's lone triumph was a 5-2 win in boys soccer.