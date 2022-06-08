OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings took turns making history for the most home runs and RBIs during a Women’s College World Series on Wednesday night as Oklahoma demolished Texas, 16-1, in the opening game of the championship finals.
All told, Oklahoma hit six home runs in the victory over its rival, blasting past the previous single-game WCWS record of four by UCLA in 2019.
The top-ranked Sooners fell behind 1-0, but the Longhorns’ lead wouldn’t last for long.
After a double by Jayda Coleman, Alo stepped to the plate and hit a two-run homer, which set a record for the most RBI in a single WCWS (12).
Four innings later, Alo clubbed the ball over the center field fence — her fifth home run of the WCWS, which broke the record she set a year ago.
In the process, Alo became the only player in WCWS history with two multi-home run games. Oklahoma’s 16 runs were tied for the most scored in a championship series since the format was adopted in 2005.
The 15-run win over Texas was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Red River Rivalry, which was played for the 77th time on Wednesday night.
The Big 12 foes will square off again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Oklahoma City. A win would give Oklahoma back-to-back national championships, while a loss would force a winner-take-all game on Friday night.