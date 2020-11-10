Here is a complete list of the first-round high school football playoff pairings for each class as announced by the OSSAA. All first-round games are on Friday, Nov. 13, unless otherwise indicated. Games involving Southwest Oklahoma teams are in bold:
Class 6A-I
7 p.m. — Enid at Union
7:30 p.m. — Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe
7:30 p.m. — Westmoore at Southmoore
7:30 p.m. — Putnam City at Broken Arrow
7:30 p.m. — Edmond Memorial at Owasso
7:30 p.m. — Mustang at Yukon
7:30 p.m. — Moore at Jenks
7:30 p.m. — Norman at Norman North
Class 6A-II
Teams with first-round byes: Bixby, Stillwater, Choctaw
Teams not participating: US Grant, Putnam City West, Northwest Classen
7:30 p.m. — Lawton High at Booker T. Washington
7:30 p.m. — Muskogee at Midwest City
7:30 p.m. — Ponca City at Del City
7:30 p.m. — Bartlesville at Putnam City North
7:30 p.m. — Deer Creek-Edmond at Sand Springs
Class 5A
Teams with first-round byes: Carl Albert, Bishop Kelley, MacArthur, Guthrie, El Reno, Coweta, Bishop McGuinness
Teams not participating: Altus, Capitol Hill, Southeast, Guymon, Western Heights, Tulsa Memorial, Nathan Hale
7:30 p.m. (Thursday) — Glenpool at McAlester
7:30 p.m. — Will Rogers at Pryor
7:30 p.m. — Noble at Piedmont
7:30 p.m. — East Central at Claremore
7:30 p.m. — Eisenhower at Duncan
7:30 p.m. — Woodward at Ardmore
7:30 p.m. — Edison at Tahlequah
7:30 p.m. — Durant at Collinsville
7:30 p.m. — Sapulpa at Shawnee
Class 4A
Teams with first-round byes: Weatherford, Wagoner, Broken Bow, Poteau
Teams not participating: Classen SAS, Cleveland, Catoosa, Stillwell
7 p.m. — Elgin at Blanchard
7:30 p.m. — Tecumseh at Cache
7 p.m. — McLain at Bristow
7 p.m. — Fort Gibson at Skiatook
7:30 p.m. — Harrah at Clinton
7:30 p.m. — Elk City at Ada
7:30 p.m. — Bethany at Cushing
7:30 p.m. — Miami at Hilldale
7:30 p.m. — Muldrow at Grove
7:30 p.m. — Oologah at Sallisaw
7:30 p.m. — Chickasha at Tuttle
7:30 p.m. — John Marshall at Newcastle
Class 3A
Teams with first-round byes: Verdigris, Kingston, Lincoln Christian, Anadarko, Kingston, Stigler, Holland Hall
Teams not participating: Douglass, Madill, Mannford, Jay
7:30 p.m. — Little Axe at Heritage Hall
7:30 p.m. — McLoud at Plainview
7:30 p.m. — Berryhill at Seminole
7:30 p.m. — Locust Grove at Tulsa Central
7:30 p.m. — Bridge Creek at Sulphur
7:30 p.m. — Pauls Valley at Perkins-Tryon
2 p.m. (Saturday) — Westville at Vinita
7:30 p.m. — Inola at Checotah
7 p.m. — Dickson at Kingfisher
7:30 p.m. — Mount St. Mary at Lone Grove
Class 2A
Teams with first-round byes: Oklahoma Christian School, Eufaula, Sperry, Marlow, Metro Christian, Vian, Cascia Hall, Millwood, Frederick, Adair, Washington
Teams not participating: Newkirk, Star Spencer, Lexington, Crooked Oak, Tishomingo, Hartshorne, Wilburton, Haskell, Nowata
7:30 p.m. — Hennessey at Kellyville
7 p.m. (Thursday) — Marietta at Community Christian
7:30 p.m. — Holdenville at Davis
7 p.m. — Antlers at Roland
7:30 p.m. — Salina at Victory Christian
7 p.m. — Comanche at Bethel
7:30 p.m. — Alva at Chandler
7 p.m. — Meeker at Perry
7 p.m. — Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian
7:30 p.m. — Panama at Atoka
7:30 p.m. — Parkhill Keys at Hugo
7:30 p.m. — Morris at Claremore Sequoyah
7:30 p.m. — Prague at Blackwell
7 p.m. — Coalgate at Christian Heritage
7:30 p.m. — Kansas at Kiefer
7:30 p.m. (Saturday) — Heavener at Idabel
7:30 p.m. — Valliant at Spiro
7:30 p.m. (Saturday) — Purcell at Lindsay
7 p.m. — Crossings Christian at Luther
7 p.m. — Chisholm at Jones
Class A
Teams with first-round byes: Thomas, Pawnee, Ringling, Texhoma, Wewoka, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Hominy, Okemah, Gore, Hooker
Teams not participating: Carnegie, Walters, Ketchum, Choteau, Liberty, Talihina, Hulbert
7:30 p.m. — Burns Flat at Cordell
7 p.m. — Stratford at Tokawa
7 p.m. — Watonga at Dibble
7:30 p.m. — Caney Valley at Quapaw
7 p.m. — Stroud at Colcord
7:30 p.m. — Canadian at Konawa
7 p.m. — Healdton at Oklahoma Bible
7:30 p.m. — Sayre at Hobart
7:30 p.m. — Mounds at Sallisaw Central
7:30 p.m. — Wyandotte at Morrison
7:30 p.m. — Savanna at Warner
7:30 p.m. — Merritt at Minco
7 p.m. — Mangum at Mooreland
7 p.m. — Hinton at Wayne
7:30 p.m. — Rush Springs at Crescent
7:30 p.m. — Porter Consolidated at Allen
7:30 p.m. — Fairland at Woodland
7:30 p.m. — Chelsea at Commerce
7:30 p.m. — Wynnewood at Cashion
2 p.m. (Saturday) — Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City
7:30 p.m. — Fairview at Apache
Class B
Teams with first-round byes: Laverne, Waurika, Summit Christian, Davenport, Velma-Alma, Ringwood, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Quinton, Dewar, Covington-Douglas, Cherokee, Caddo, Tipton, Regent Prep, Barnsdall, Keota, Wetumka, Empire, Alex, Shattuck
Teams not participating: Cyril, Bray-Doyle, Gans
7 p.m. — Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter
7 p.m. — Central High at Southwest Covenant
7 p.m. (Thursday) — Cave Springs at Webbers Falls
7:30 p.m. — Foyil at Garber
7 p.m. — Strother at Snyder
7 p.m. — Waukomis at Turpin
7 p.m. — Yale at Drumright
7:30 p.m. — Porum at Arkoma
7:30 p.m. — Weleetka at Watts
7:30 p.m. — Olive at Depew
7 p.m. — Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko/Forgan (at Forgan)
7:30 p.m. — Canton at Okeene
Class C
Teams with first-round byes: Bluejacket, Timberlake, Mountain View-Gotebo, Midway
Teams not participating: Beaver, South Coffeyville, Graham-Dustin, Coyle
7 p.m. — Ryan at Buffalo
7 p.m. — Boise City at Thackerville
7 p.m. — Welch at Sasakwa
7 p.m. — DLCA/Billings at Oaks Mission
7 p.m. — Corn Bible at Maysville
7 p.m. — Paoli at Waynoka
7 p.m. — Grandfield at Sharon-Mutual
7 p.m. — Henryetta Wilson at Medford
7 p.m. — Copan at Maud
7 p.m. — Bowlegs at Wesleyan Christian
7 p.m. — Temple at Tyrone
7 p.m. — Geary at Fox