Here is a complete list of the first-round high school football playoff pairings for each class as announced by the OSSAA. All first-round games are on Friday, Nov. 13, unless otherwise indicated. Games involving Southwest Oklahoma teams are in bold:

Class 6A-I

7 p.m. — Enid at Union

7:30 p.m. — Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe

7:30 p.m. — Westmoore at Southmoore

7:30 p.m. — Putnam City at Broken Arrow

7:30 p.m. — Edmond Memorial at Owasso

7:30 p.m. — Mustang at Yukon

7:30 p.m. — Moore at Jenks

7:30 p.m. — Norman at Norman North

Class 6A-II

Teams with first-round byes: Bixby, Stillwater, Choctaw

Teams not participating: US Grant, Putnam City West, Northwest Classen

7:30 p.m. — Lawton High at Booker T. Washington

7:30 p.m. — Muskogee at Midwest City

7:30 p.m. — Ponca City at Del City

7:30 p.m. — Bartlesville at Putnam City North

7:30 p.m. — Deer Creek-Edmond at Sand Springs

Class 5A

Teams with first-round byes: Carl Albert, Bishop Kelley, MacArthur, Guthrie, El Reno, Coweta, Bishop McGuinness

Teams not participating: Altus, Capitol Hill, Southeast, Guymon, Western Heights, Tulsa Memorial, Nathan Hale

7:30 p.m. (Thursday) — Glenpool at McAlester

7:30 p.m. — Will Rogers at Pryor

7:30 p.m. — Noble at Piedmont

7:30 p.m. — East Central at Claremore

7:30 p.m. — Eisenhower at Duncan

7:30 p.m. — Woodward at Ardmore

7:30 p.m. — Edison at Tahlequah

7:30 p.m. — Durant at Collinsville

7:30 p.m. — Sapulpa at Shawnee

Class 4A

Teams with first-round byes: Weatherford, Wagoner, Broken Bow, Poteau

Teams not participating: Classen SAS, Cleveland, Catoosa, Stillwell

7 p.m. — Elgin at Blanchard

7:30 p.m. — Tecumseh at Cache

7 p.m. — McLain at Bristow

7 p.m. — Fort Gibson at Skiatook

7:30 p.m. — Harrah at Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Elk City at Ada

7:30 p.m. — Bethany at Cushing

7:30 p.m. — Miami at Hilldale

7:30 p.m. — Muldrow at Grove

7:30 p.m. — Oologah at Sallisaw

7:30 p.m. — Chickasha at Tuttle

7:30 p.m. — John Marshall at Newcastle

Class 3A

Teams with first-round byes: Verdigris, Kingston, Lincoln Christian, Anadarko, Kingston, Stigler, Holland Hall

Teams not participating: Douglass, Madill, Mannford, Jay

7:30 p.m. — Little Axe at Heritage Hall

7:30 p.m. — McLoud at Plainview

7:30 p.m. — Berryhill at Seminole

7:30 p.m. — Locust Grove at Tulsa Central

7:30 p.m. — Bridge Creek at Sulphur

7:30 p.m. — Pauls Valley at Perkins-Tryon

2 p.m. (Saturday) — Westville at Vinita

7:30 p.m. — Inola at Checotah

7 p.m. — Dickson at Kingfisher

7:30 p.m. — Mount St. Mary at Lone Grove

Class 2A

Teams with first-round byes: Oklahoma Christian School, Eufaula, Sperry, Marlow, Metro Christian, Vian, Cascia Hall, Millwood, Frederick, Adair, Washington

Teams not participating: Newkirk, Star Spencer, Lexington, Crooked Oak, Tishomingo, Hartshorne, Wilburton, Haskell, Nowata

7:30 p.m. — Hennessey at Kellyville

7 p.m. (Thursday) — Marietta at Community Christian

7:30 p.m. — Holdenville at Davis

7 p.m. — Antlers at Roland

7:30 p.m. — Salina at Victory Christian

7 p.m. — Comanche at Bethel

7:30 p.m. — Alva at Chandler

7 p.m. — Meeker at Perry

7 p.m. — Okmulgee at Rejoice Christian

7:30 p.m. — Panama at Atoka

7:30 p.m. — Parkhill Keys at Hugo

7:30 p.m. — Morris at Claremore Sequoyah

7:30 p.m. — Prague at Blackwell

7 p.m. — Coalgate at Christian Heritage

7:30 p.m. — Kansas at Kiefer

7:30 p.m. (Saturday) — Heavener at Idabel

7:30 p.m. — Valliant at Spiro

7:30 p.m. (Saturday) — Purcell at Lindsay

7 p.m. — Crossings Christian at Luther

7 p.m. — Chisholm at Jones

Class A

Teams with first-round byes: Thomas, Pawnee, Ringling, Texhoma, Wewoka, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Hominy, Okemah, Gore, Hooker

Teams not participating: Carnegie, Walters, Ketchum, Choteau, Liberty, Talihina, Hulbert

7:30 p.m. — Burns Flat at Cordell

7 p.m. — Stratford at Tokawa

7 p.m. — Watonga at Dibble

7:30 p.m. — Caney Valley at Quapaw

7 p.m. — Stroud at Colcord

7:30 p.m. — Canadian at Konawa

7 p.m. — Healdton at Oklahoma Bible

7:30 p.m. — Sayre at Hobart

7:30 p.m. — Mounds at Sallisaw Central

7:30 p.m. — Wyandotte at Morrison

7:30 p.m. — Savanna at Warner

7:30 p.m. — Merritt at Minco

7 p.m. — Mangum at Mooreland

7 p.m. — Hinton at Wayne

7:30 p.m. — Rush Springs at Crescent

7:30 p.m. — Porter Consolidated at Allen

7:30 p.m. — Fairland at Woodland

7:30 p.m. — Chelsea at Commerce

7:30 p.m. — Wynnewood at Cashion

2 p.m. (Saturday) — Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City

7:30 p.m. — Fairview at Apache

Class B

Teams with first-round byes: Laverne, Waurika, Summit Christian, Davenport, Velma-Alma, Ringwood, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Quinton, Dewar, Covington-Douglas, Cherokee, Caddo, Tipton, Regent Prep, Barnsdall, Keota, Wetumka, Empire, Alex, Shattuck

Teams not participating: Cyril, Bray-Doyle, Gans

7 p.m. — Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter

7 p.m. — Central High at Southwest Covenant

7 p.m. (Thursday) — Cave Springs at Webbers Falls

7:30 p.m. — Foyil at Garber

7 p.m. — Strother at Snyder

7 p.m. — Waukomis at Turpin

7 p.m. — Yale at Drumright

7:30 p.m. — Porum at Arkoma

7:30 p.m. — Weleetka at Watts

7:30 p.m. — Olive at Depew

7 p.m. — Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko/Forgan (at Forgan)

7:30 p.m. — Canton at Okeene

Class C

Teams with first-round byes: Bluejacket, Timberlake, Mountain View-Gotebo, Midway

Teams not participating: Beaver, South Coffeyville, Graham-Dustin, Coyle

7 p.m. — Ryan at Buffalo

7 p.m. — Boise City at Thackerville

7 p.m. — Welch at Sasakwa

7 p.m. — DLCA/Billings at Oaks Mission

7 p.m. — Corn Bible at Maysville

7 p.m. — Paoli at Waynoka

7 p.m. — Grandfield at Sharon-Mutual

7 p.m. — Henryetta Wilson at Medford

7 p.m. — Copan at Maud

7 p.m. — Bowlegs at Wesleyan Christian

7 p.m. — Temple at Tyrone

7 p.m. — Geary at Fox

