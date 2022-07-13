Three members of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners football team are coming to Lawton later this month for a youth camp focused on speed and agility.
The Day by Day youth camp is slated to be held on Wednesday, July 27, at Cameron Stadium, from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-14.
Guest coaches/instructors at the camp will be Oklahoma defensive linemen Jonah Laulu and Ethan Downs, as well as new Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Registration fee is $50, observer passes are $25. Participants are asked to wear cleats and athletic attire, and will receive lunch and camp T-shirt.