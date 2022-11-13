With more than 200,000 expected participants, the Deer Gun season is the state’s most popular hunting event in terms of participation. The season kicks off this coming Saturday, Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 4.

It is also the deer season that boasts the greatest success rate in terms of harvest each year. Firearms accounted for 58.6 percent of all deer harvested in the 2020-21 seasons. That amounted to 68,879 deer, not a record, but a nice harvest for gun hunters.

Recommended for you