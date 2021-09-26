Oklahoma Deer Hunting by the numbers

· 1,232 hunters participated in the survey

· 77% have hunted deer in the last five years

· 57% are lifetime license holders

· 32% are annual or 5-year license holders

· 3% are senior license holders

· 90% hunt deer during the gun season

· 58% are archery hunters

· 50% hunt during the primitive firearm season

· 5% hunt the youth season

· 35% participated in the holiday antlerless season

· 50 – the average age of deer hunter in Oklahoma

· 16.6 – average age of first deer hunt

· 84% hunt private land

· 21% hunt public land

· 91% are male

· 9% are female

Recommended for you