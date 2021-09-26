Oklahoma Deer Hunting by the numbers
· 1,232 hunters participated in the survey
· 77% have hunted deer in the last five years
· 57% are lifetime license holders
· 32% are annual or 5-year license holders
· 3% are senior license holders
· 90% hunt deer during the gun season
· 58% are archery hunters
· 50% hunt during the primitive firearm season
· 5% hunt the youth season
· 35% participated in the holiday antlerless season
· 50 – the average age of deer hunter in Oklahoma
· 16.6 – average age of first deer hunt
· 84% hunt private land
· 21% hunt public land
· 91% are male
· 9% are female