Saturday was set to be a massive recruiting day in the college football world, especially for fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, who were primed to land multiple big-name commitments.
And sure enough, there were plenty of Independence Day fireworks, and indeed, two highly-touted prospects pledged their allegiance to the Sooners. First, it was Austin-based cornerback Latrell McCutchin who spurned his hometown Longhorns to join the five-time defending Big 12 champions.
But if that commitment caused a buzz among fans and media, then the news two-and-a-half hours later nearly caused seismic activity. Caleb Williams, the top-rated quarterback prospect in the Class of 2021 according to just about every recruiting service and one of the best overall players in America, committed to the Sooners. And by joining redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, Williams gives the Sooners two No. 1 quarterback recruits in the same locker room (assuming Williams remains committed; I have no reason to believe he won’t, but I think most people felt that way during the nearly two years Jase McClelland was committed).
Needless to say, the mood from Sooner Nation was one of elation. In the hours after Williams’ commitment, my Twitter timeline became saturated with plenty of statistics explaining how massive of a coup Williams’ commitment was (as if being one of the top 10 players in America wasn’t enough to sway people).
5: the number of Oklahoma quarterbacks in the Lincoln Riley era who will have either been the top-ranked quarterback in their class or were Heisman Trophy candidates.
21: the number of spots OU rose in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings after just those two commitments, jumping from 36 all the way to 15. And while many can wonder just how far that number might have gotten had Louisiana WR Keon Coleman had chosen the Sooners like many had predicted instead of opting for Kansas, there is still plenty of time for Oklahoma to land more big names. And while recruiting rankings are by no means an exact science, the upward trajectory has to be a positive sign for Sooner fans.
2004: the last time Oklahoma landed a commitment from a player rated as highly by 247 Sports (formerly Scout) as Williams. The Sooners actually landed signatures from two players in that particular recruiting class who rank higher than Williams. One was Adrian Peterson (pretty good company). The other was Rhett Bomar (eh.....that Peterson guy, though, huh?).
3: the number (potentially) of players in the Sooners’ recruiting class who rank tops at their position nationally. In addition to Williams, two players from Texas are rated by many as the best at their positions and are viewed as better-than-maybe bets to sign with Oklahoma. Camar Wheaton, rated by most as the best running back in the nation, is still undecided by is thought to be a Sooner lean. Bryce Foster is a rugged guard who would fit Bill Bedenbaugh’s system like a glove. Like Wheaton, Foster is also uncommitted, but most believe it will come down to Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Two years ago, the Sooners landed If they could
However, as I read those jubilant comments, I had to try hard to not play the role of party pooper. Because there were other stats that kept coming to my mind. They were numbers like...
63: the number of points surrendered by the Sooner defense in the Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December.
49, 31 and 28: the number of points scored by Oklahoma opponents in the first half (Peach), first half (Orange) and second half (Rose) of the respective College Football Playoff semifinal games the Sooners lost each of the past three years.
There’s also the number 1: the number of turnovers forced by Oklahoma in those three semifinal games combined.
2: The number of signees from Oklahoma’s past five recruiting classes who were consensus national Top 50 recruits (in other words, if they weren’t 5 stars, they were about as close to it as you could get) and played on the defensive side of the ball. And those players were Caleb Kelly and Brendan Radley-Hiles, two players who have been fine, but not necessarily great in their time in Norman. The other guys who have even come close were Robert Barnes, Justin Broiles and Ronnie Perkins.
5: the number of years Lincoln Riley has been at Oklahoma, two as offensive coordinator, the last three as head coach. Each year, his quarterback finished in the top four of Heisman Trophy voting. Twice, his quarterback took home the award. Each of those five seasons, the Sooners finished in the top five nationally in either scoring offense or total offense, sometimes both. In each of those seasons, at least one non-QB player from the offense got drafted in the top three rounds of the following year’s NFL Draft, with nearly the entirety of Kyler Murray’s o-line getting drafted in 2019. Expect that trend to extend next year assuming Creed Humphrey makes himself eligible.
My point to all of this? That offensive talent is not the problem at Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley has had a great quarterback, great offensive linemen, great receivers and great running backs basically every year he’s been there. If Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams, Jadon Haselwood, Seth McGowan and co. lead the nation in scoring for the next four years but fail to win a College Football Playoff game, will anything have changed?
And while five Big 12 titles in a row is certainly nothing to sneeze at, if Oklahoma is to truly get over the hump and win a College Football Playoff game, let a lone a championship, it doesn’t take a genius to figure it out: the defense will eventually need to stop someone.
Look at the top three defensive recruits each of the past five years and you will see a trend. With one or two exceptions, they have signed with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU, all of whom were in the hunt for a national title the past few years. That’s no coincidence. While recruiting is not an exact science, there’s a reason guys like Derrick Brown, Ed Oliver, Dexter Lawrence, Chase Young, Derek Stingley and Micah Parsons were ranked near the top of their classes. And it’s the same reason those guys have been selected or will be eventually selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. They’re game-changers. And while OU fans have had plenty of “those dudes” on offense, other teams have been stacking them on the other side of the ball.
While Oklahoma fans can celebrate all they want about catching up to Texas in the rankings or brag about stealing a commit from right under Tom Herman’s nose, Texas isn’t Oklahoma’s main competition when it comes to recruits. Or at least it shouldn’t be. If you are going to compete with the big boys on the field, you must show you can compete with them in recruiting. And while it’s definitely easier said than done to say “just get a generational talent or two on defense, Lincoln,” it’s hard to see the Sooners winning a national title until they have a defense that can compete with the big boys of College Football.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s shaping up to be a very, very good class. But a class goes from good to great by taking a program to a new level. And while 20 years isn’t that long of a time in the grand scheme of things, two decades without a national title feels like long enough for Sooner fans.