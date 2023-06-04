CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Braxton Douthit pitched a complete game, Bryce Madron drove in four runs and John Spikerman was an offensive and defensive catalyst in leading Oklahoma to a 10-1 win over Army in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

Douthit (5-6) struck out seven batters while working around four hits and four walks in his first complete game of the season. Wallace Clark and Easton Carmichael both homered for the Sooners (32-27).

