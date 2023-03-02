Basketball

Okarche cashed in on a couple of late Cyril turnovers to hang on for a 60-55 victory over the Lady Pirates Wednesday in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

Like so many games at the “Big House,” this one will be talked about for years and senior Bradi Harmon will be at the forefront of all those conversations after she came up with an amazing 30-point outburst that kept her team in the game until the final minutes.

