Okarche cashed in on a couple of late Cyril turnovers to hang on for a 60-55 victory over the Lady Pirates Wednesday in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
Like so many games at the “Big House,” this one will be talked about for years and senior Bradi Harmon will be at the forefront of all those conversations after she came up with an amazing 30-point outburst that kept her team in the game until the final minutes.
Many fans, though, will be talking about the problems that occurred including the malfunction of the huge overhead scoreboard and a controversial call by the officiating crew that left everyone confused late in the third quarter.
Okarche was in the offensive end when one of the Warriors collided with a Cyril defender. One official quickly called a charge. As that official went to notify the official scorebook, another official met him at midcourt and eventually all three officials were involved in the discussion.
They eventually ruled that the two officials had different calls and they opted to enforce both fouls and decide who got the ball on the alternating possession arrow. Cyril coach Shane McLemore was livid because the change on the call was going to send Whitney McHugh to the bench with five fouls and since she was the tallest Lady Pirate on the floor, it left McLemore with a decided size disadvantage.
Harmon did a much as she could to keep the game in the undecided column as she eventually tied the game at 44-all with a free throw and later hit a nifty floater from 8-feet out to cut the Okarche lead to two, 48-46. Just seconds later Okarche turned the ball over and Hadley Gibson got a fast break layup to knot the score again, this time at 48-all.
It was still tied, this time at 50-all, when Harmon sank another shot with 3:52 remaining.
At that point both teams were finding easy buckets inside but when Jayle Rother found herself open on the left side she let go with a 3-point effort and it sailed through for a 53-50 Okarche lead with 3:20 remaining.
Both teams were unable to respond for more than a minute as both turned it over before the Warriors scored to make it 55-51. Cyril had a couple of shots miss their mark and both times Okarche countered as the lead grew to six and that’s when the Warriors’ fans sensed the victory with 13 seconds remaining.
Now the attention swings to Class B at thje Big House as No. 1-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton battles Goodwell at 9 a.m. in the first of four Class B boys games today.
The Class B girls start the evening session at 4:30 p.m. with four more games.
Fort Cobb-Broxton boys will be making their 11th straight trip to the State Tournament today under Scott Hines.
Action resumes today in Area Tournaments in Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A including a key game for MacArthur girls.
The Highlanders will face Del City tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang as they try to fight back and get two wins to advance to State. The Highlanders will need to win tonight and then come back Saturday to face the loser of tonight’s title game between El Reno and Piedmont.
Both Elgin girls and boys are competing in a 4A Area at Hennessey, both Anadarko teams are competing in 4A Area IV at Noble and both Marlow teams are in 3A Area III at Ada. The Marlow boys play Friday in the title game against Roland at 7:30 p.m.
And in Class 2A, both Walters teams are in Area II at Seminole.
In Class 6A, Lawton High boys need two wins to reach State and the first opponent will be Mustang in a 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chickasha.