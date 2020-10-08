There are dozens of players on the MacArthur football roster, yet only 22 starters, with many of the skill position players playing both sides of the ball.
In other words, there are probably only a handful of “stars” on the team. There are far more players who sort of blend in or who do the dirty work others don’t see.
But coaches still know that those players, the reserves who work hard and do what’s asked of them, are extremely important to the culture of the program.
“Those are the guys when you look back, when it’s all said and done, turn out to be really valuable,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said. “If you don’t have those guys in the background that fill important roles for you, you can’t have a great team.”
As a reserve defensive lineman, Ashton Bender has no illusions about what kind of fanfare he’s often going to receive.
“Being a lineman, you gotta realize you’re going to be the first one to be blamed for everything and the last one to be acknowledged,” Bender said. “You’ve got to humble yourself.”
Bender has gone through that humbling process, gone through the practices and learned from mistakes, and has seen playing time this year as a rotation player at nose guard. It’s quite the journey, considering he didn’t even begin playing football until his junior year.
“I’ve always loved football and I just really liked the program,” Bender said. “Seeing my friends play football, it gave me real positive vibes.”
As a senior, Bender is making his impact felt, both by getting on the field and by setting an example for younger linemen. The leadership aspect comes fairly easy to him, working with the children at his church and being heavily involved in JROTC.
“I just feel like (leadership) is going to come naturally if you’re brought up right,” he said.
After football, Ashton plans to continue ROTC, hopefully at Langston University, where he has applied for their ROTC scholarship. If accepted, Ashton wants to study criminal justice.
“Their head instructor was retired FBI,” he said. “I want to be a private investigator.”