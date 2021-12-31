Anyone familiar with college football understands that loyalty is something that has been thrown out with the dishwater in recent years and while that is going to be a major impact on the college game entering future seasons, we sure don’t have to like it.
Coaches and players are going to think of their own future when making decisions that affect their team or teammates and that has been very clear to both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma over the past few weeks.
Of course, the brightest spotlight has been on the rapid departure of Lincoln Riley as the Oklahoma head coach and he not only left the Sooners in a midnight departure, he also took several prized recruits with him to Southern Cal.
It will sure be interesting should the Sooners and Trojans meet in the future because right now Riley is disliked more than even the Longhorns of Texas.
While O-State’s situation doesn’t involve a head coach, it does involve a talented defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles who took a job as Ohio State’s DC just a day after the Big 12 Championship game.
Originally Knowles had said he would stick around and coach the OSU defense in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame but just a couple of days after telling media members of that plan, he cleaned out his office late at night and vanished out of Stillwater.
So, Knowles, who was a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach left his players without even wishing them well or even telling them goodbye.
It wasn’t what the players, fellow coaches and media members expected out of the veteran coach who had led the OSU defense to a position among the list of top five defenses in college football.
OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy has delayed a decision on naming a new defensive coordinator but in the interim he was left to ponder just who would handle calling the defensive signals Saturday.
Everything points to Gundy giving the assignment to defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements but this writer feels that much of the responsibility to adjust those calls will rest on the capable shoulders of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Gundy had actually joked to some friends and media members that Rodriguez could call the plays if needed.
Rodriguez said it’s more about knowing that all the players know their roles and that makes the unit perform at the high level it has throughout the season.
“I’m just doing my job. At the end of the day, that’s all you got to do is just do your job, just being a leader out there,” the senior said. “Keeping the energy high out there is always a big plus for us, because we feed off the energy. So, understanding we have a lot of leaders that have lots of energy. So, I think we’re going to be just fine.”
Rodriguez added that being together for so long is what has made the defense such a steady, cohesive unit.
“Like you said, we’ve been together for a long time, so it’s just one of those things,” he said. “(Coach) Knowles put a system in, and we just all bought into it. So, it’s just kind of like second nature to these guys now. And we are all still doing good out there, cohesiveness and all of that. So, we’re still kicking along.”
So, from the perspective of this writer, the defense is not the big concern; the Cowboys must have a much better offensive effort than they did against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders has to play much better because he missed too many open receivers and he waited too long at times to break out of the pocket and scramble. And the offensive line must play better than it did at times against Baylor.
Think back to the Big 12 Championship game and you may remember the Cowboys deep in Baylor territory when the line created a huge hole for Dominic Richardson to score without even being touched. That play came in the corner of the field that was right below the press box and we could all see how huge that hole was for Richardson.
But at other times the offensive line couldn’t move the Baylor defensive front at all which makes one wonder just what’s up. Is it a lack of focus, lack of conditioning or is the offensive line just not that good?
In the opinion of this writer, that is the unit which much elevate its level of play Saturday if the Cowboys are going to have a chance to win this game that the oddsmakers are calling basically a toss-up.
The last betting line we noticed had the Irish as 2-point favorites but if the OSU offense can find the schemes that it produced much of the season there is no reason the Cowboys can’t pull out a win. This group of seniors, many who came back and used their extra COVID season, will be the difference in the end as OSU survives: 28-24.