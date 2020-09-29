STERLING — Shelby Spence and Jayden Nunley went 4 for 5 and Makayla Curry and Mickayla Tahah each hit home runs as Class A No. 7 Sterling beat Central High 22-9 on Friday to win its district softball tournament.
On Thursday, Sterling beat Fort Cobb-Broxton 4-1 as Makayla Curry blasted a 2-run homer, while cousin Morgan Curry threw all seven innings in the circle. The Tigers then beat Central High 11-5 as Smith hit a 3-run home run and Spence was 3 for 4. Morgan Curry once again threw all seven innings.
Sterling now hosts a regional tournament that will feature state-ranked teams No. 10 Tushka and No. 13 Canute. The Tigers will open the tournament Thursday at noon against a 20-8 Snyder team that outscored its district tournament opponents by a combined score of 38-2 in three games.