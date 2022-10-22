ELGIN—Elgin started slow but used some halftime adjustments that helped propel the Owls to a hard-fought 29-7 victory over Duncan in District 5A-1 action Friday..
The first quarter of this game did nothing more but come and go. Neither team was able to generate offensive momentum at any point in the first. The only highlight of the quarter came when the Elgin defense came out of a dog pile with a fumble recovery at midfield. The Owls offense continued the sloppy play throughout the quarter giving fans a scoreless first.
Elgin was able to find some footing on offense early in the second quarter when junior running back Matthew Lund found an opening around the corner and took in the 12 yard rushing touchdown to give the Owls the first points of the game.
The Owls would struggle again the next time the offense hit the field and began to pile up sloppy penalties. The Demons offense finally found an opening and allowed Chago Barham the opportunity to run in for a 12-yard score midway through the second tying it up at 7-7.
Elgin once again came out making mistakes on offense as Tavion Holland snagged a quick interception for the Demons deep in Owl territory.
Duncan could not capitalize on the turnover and quickly gave the Owls the ball back with just under two minutes to go in the quarter. Elgin found its first big play through the air when Lund grabbed a huge catch down at the 10-yard-line giving quarterback Tres Lorah the chance to run in the two-yard QB scamper to put Elgin up 14-7 going into the locker rooms.
Coming out in the second half the Elgin offense seemed to make some much needed adjustments, seemingly moving the ball easier than the first half. Halfway through the quarter after a few irrelevant offensive drives for both teams the Owls struck again with Lund’s second rushing touchdown of the night.
The Demons were able to come up with a fumble recovery but it would prove to be all for nothing as they would immediately give the ball back to the Owls off of an interception by Toby Parker.
That play would put Elgin in position to put the final score on the board with a second rushing touchdown from Lorah. The Owls held on to walk away with the win.
After the game Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt talked about how this Owls team can keep up the momentum and finish strong in the playoffs.
“We gotta come to work on Monday,” he said. “It's week to week for us and we’re still a young football team so it may be late in the year but we still got things to work on so that’s it for us right now just come ready to work on Monday.”
The Owls are now sitting at 7-1 and will have to travel to Lawton next Thursday for what could be the biggest game of their season so far when they take on the MacArthur.