Lund

Elgin Owls running back finds a hole in the Duncan defense for a big gain. Lund finished Friday night's game in Elgin with two rushing touchdowns to help the Owls grab the 29-7 win.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

ELGIN—Elgin started slow but used some halftime adjustments that helped propel the Owls to a hard-fought 29-7 victory over Duncan in District 5A-1 action Friday..

The first quarter of this game did nothing more but come and go. Neither team was able to generate offensive momentum at any point in the first. The only highlight of the quarter came when the Elgin defense came out of a dog pile with a fumble recovery at midfield. The Owls offense continued the sloppy play throughout the quarter giving fans a scoreless first.