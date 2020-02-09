STEPHENVILLE, Texas — The Cameron women’s basketball team recorded their lowest scoring output of the season on Saturday in a 74-45 loss to Tarleton, ending their previous winning streak at five games.
Tabbed as a top-3 offense in the Lone Star Conference heading into Saturday’s game, the Aggie offense struggles against the lengthy defense of Tarleton. CU had just 11 made shots in the contest, going just 4-20 from three-point range. They made more free throws than they did field goals, going 19-23 from the charity stripe in the loss. Cameron’s 45-point outing was the lowest this season and the third time they have been held to under 50 points.
Maighan Hedge reached double-figures for the fourth straight time, scoring a team-high 11 points on Saturday, which was her 19th outing with 10 or more points this season. The sophomore from Melbourne, Australia was 3-10 from the field and 4-4 from the foul line while adding three steals on the defensive end.
Freshman Stephanie Peterson was also in double-figures for the eighth time this season, scoring 10 points while also going 3-10 from the floor and 4-4 on her free throw attempts. Additionally, Ava Battese added eight points and a team-best five rebounds; CU was out-rebounded 39-23 in the contest.
After a Battese three-pointer opened up the game’s scoring, the Texans went on a 9-0 run that gave them an early first quarter advantage. Cameron was able to cut the deficit down to three points twice in the frame thanks to triples by Hedge and Logan Collyer, but they never regained the lead. Tarleton led 24-15 at the end of the first period thanks to a .643 field goal percentage and a perfect free throw percentage. The Aggies were just 4-13 from the field in the first frame, with three of those coming from long range.
In the second quarter, the Texans defense locked down CU to just 10 points, with four of those coming in the final minute of the half. Their lead grew to 20 with just 52 seconds left before a pair of layups by Peterson set the first half score of 41-25. Again, the Aggies had just four made field goals in the period while going 0-6 from three-point distance. Hedge scored six of CU’s points in the frame and had a team-high nine at the halftime break.
Tarleton was on fire during the first 20 minutes of action, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and going 3-6 from three and 14-16 from the charity stripe. They were led by senior post player Mackenzie Hailey with 13 points while Alexa Hoy had 10 at the break; they two combined to go 8-10 from the field in the first half.
The third and fourth quarters, like the second, were offensive struggles for the Black and Gold as they scored just 10 points in both frames. Cameron made just three field goals in the second half, one three pointer, and were 13-17 from the foul line in the 74-45 loss to the Texans.
Cameron, now 10-12 on the season and 9-7 in league play, returns home next week for their final home stand of the regular season. They begin the string of four straight divisional rematches with UT Tyler on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.