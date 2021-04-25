NORMAN — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak last March, Saturday marked the first spring game for Oklahoma football since April 2019.
On a clear, picture-perfect afternoon, the offense (White) outlasted the defense (Red) for a 30-29 victory in 68-degree weather at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“A really, really fun day,” Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley said of the 30-minute scrimmage (two 15-minute halves). “Don’t ever take it for granted, certainly after this game was taken away from us last year.”
The defense started the scrimmage with 21 points and earned an additional three points for turnovers, fourth-down stops and missed field goals. The defense also was rewarded six points for defensive touchdowns and two points for safeties. The offense was awarded the standard points for field goals and touchdowns.
In the end, it was a one-point victory for the offense.
Running back Jaden Knowles rushed for a two-yard touchdown to give the White team its first lead of the game, 30-27, with 4:06 remaining.
Two plays later, linebacker Bryan Mead tackled running back Mikey Henderson in the end zone for a 2-yard loss. The safety made the score 30-29, but behind freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, the White team gained three first downs on the next possession to run out the clock.
“We kind of took a shot in the dark a little bit with the (scoring) format,” Riley admitted. “Actually, it worked out to make it competitive and pretty interesting there at the end. There was some really clean football.”
Williams completed 10 of 11 passes on the afternoon for 99 yards, one of them to Jackson Sumlin for a touchdown that cut the Red team’s lead to 27-16. Williams also rushed six times for a game-high 61 yards.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler connected on 6 of his 14 throws for 116 yards. Mid-year enrollee Ben Harris completed all six of his passes and finished with 42 yards, while Penn State transfer Micah Bowens was 4 for 5 for 26 yards. Bowens also gained 25 yards on three carries.
Another freshman, wide receiver Mario Williams, caught five balls for 84 yards, one of them good for 50 yards from Rattler.
Freshman safety Jordan Mukes paced the defense with six tackles and was followed by Jamal Morris with five. Mead and Kori Roberson logged two tackles for loss apiece, and Josh Ellison recovered a Mario Williams fumble.