SHAWNEE — When the Oklahoma Coaches Association originally announced that all their All-State games would be canceled, it represented an end to any state-sanctioned high school games Oklahoma athletes might play prior to the next school year.
But on June 24, it was announced that the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and Oklahoma-based high school sports stat site Skordle would team up to sponsor a version of the OCA football game.
And one month later, that plan still appears to be in place. All-State selections from East take on those from the West at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
The West team will have two representatives from Comanche County, as Lawton High wide receiver and defensive back Chateau Reed and Elgin center Hunter Molloy will make the trip after each finished stellar, yet winding, careers.
For Reed, his high school football career started in Alaska, while his father was in the military. Following his father’s retirement from the Army and his family’s move to Lawton, Reed got his chance to shine and did enough in his junior year and at practice to get the attention of the Baylor Bears. After getting an invite to a camp in Waco in which he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 in front of coaches, he was offered a scholarship. He soon committed. And despite a coaching change during the recruiting process (Dave Aranda was hired after Matt Rhule took the job with the Carolina Panthers), Reed stuck with his commitment and signed in February.
While Reed encountered a coaching change during recruiting, Molloy had three head coaches during his time in high school, with the last coaching change coming before his senior year when Chalmer Wyatt was hired to replace Rob Renshaw. Molloy also dealt with injuries during his time at Elgin, but he overcame obstacles to become a mainstay and team leader. Despite an offer to play at Southwestern in Weatherford, Molloy will attend Cameron on a Presidential Leadership Scholarship.
Both will take the field on Saturday, where only 2,000 spectators will be permitted.