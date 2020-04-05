In the aftermath or the foregoing unforeseen future of league play, those with only a few weeks left of their season have opted to end now instead of waiting a few more weeks to see what might happen, just so that they may or may not be able to put in the last three weeks of their season.
Now, I’m not saying that is the way other leagues, currently in limbo, should go but for a few, it just makes sense.
A perfect example is Twin Oaks’ Ladies Night Out league where they literally had only three week left of their 30-week schedule.
The league voted that under the circumstances, it was in their best interest to end their league at 27 weeks, with their last day being March 16th.
The final standings showed a tight race with only 3 ½ games separating first from fourth.
Walking away with the championship title was team “Odd Balls” with 67 wins. Bowlers were Ernestine Charity, Angie Ellis and Kathy Ohlenmacher.
Finishing in second place with 65 wins was “Bowling Stones”, Belle Pamich, Grace Rowland and Laura Bettis and rounding out the top three with 64 wins was the “3 B’s”, Candy Seabrook, Julie Cavazos and Marguerite Pederson.
As a side note, Marguerite rolled the high series on the final night of league play of 560, which included a 222 middle game.
The season high scratch series was a 619 by Barbara Ward, who also rolled the high scratch game of the season of 233.
Ward also took high average honors with 175.96.
Team high series handicap went to “Old School” for a 1910 with bowlers Youvonne Newkirk, Darnetha Wilson and Lynn Williams.
The “3 B’s” took team high scratch game of 600 and high handicap game of 752.
And the team with the high scratch series was “Split Ends”, Robbin Cusic, Wilma Strole and Charlene Thomas with 1452.
And finally, showing the most improvement in average over the course of the season was Tina Culotta who raised her 90 average to 107.05 for an increase of +17.05.
League Updates
I have also been notified that other league’s calling it quits for the season are the Suburban, the Tuesday Mixed Up and the Friday Night Mixed Rollers, all are leagues at Twin Oaks.
Team captains are being asked to coordinate with their league officials for pay off times and dates, ob-serving social distancing and health-safety precautions at all times.
We cannot emphasize enough the importance of being safe and taking care of yourself and your loved ones.
Even though you have bowled with these same people for years, you have not seen them for several weeks now and this virus could be anywhere.
Saying that, another really good reason on why perhaps now is not a good time to be paying off a league.
For example, and heaven forbid this should happen, a secretary of a 12-team league is directed to have payoff ready for next Sunday afternoon by league request.
The secretary sets up times to meet with all 12 team captains to give them their team’s prize winnings at intervals to where no paths shall cross.
However, on the previous Friday, said secretary was contaminated with Covid-19 while getting fuel which seems to be a popular target for transferring the virus.
The secretary has no idea that he/she now has the virus. There are no symptoms and the secretary is feeling fine on Sunday when he/she meets with each of his leagues team captains.
The all show up at their designated time, they got the goods and 12 more people are in jeopardy, provid-ing they didn’t bring the spouse and the carload of kiddos when they picked up their team’s envelope.
Next, those team captains have to now disburse these funds to the team members…four, five, six, up to eight bowlers on one team in some cases.
So, even though the secretary took precautions to protect his bowlers, he/she couldn’t help what he/she didn’t know and the end result was the entire league and their families have inevitably been put in harms way of catching and spreading the Coronavirus.
That is how this works folks and as you can tell, it does take much to create a really big deal.
I have spoken to several secretaries and bowling center managers/owners and all agree that this is not the time to decide what to do with your league.
There are much more important things to worry about. When the time comes to get the ball rolling again, decide then what would be in everyone’s best interest.
And remember small local bowling centers all across America are suffering terribly right now with zero dollars coming in while bills continue to mount. They are doing all they can to stay afloat while this pan-demic cripples the country.
If they are still there for you when this is all over, please be there for them.
I saw a bowler the other day that was once very active (and good) at the game and I asked him if he was missing bowling.
His reply was “Yeah, now I do.”
To which I replied, “You didn’t miss it when you could bowl anytime you wanted but now that you can’t bowl at all, you miss it a lot.”
Just a little something to ponder.
Tip of the Week
This week’s bowling tip is not about the physical game so much as it is about the equipment.
I’m not sure how to say this but to come right out with it, have you looked at your balls lately?
Seriously, your bowling balls are in dire need of attention and for more reasons than you think.
You’ve heard the expression, use it or lose it?
Well, it’s true with bowling balls as much as anything else, especially anything made in the last 3-4 years.
Reactive resin bowling balls are like sponges, soaking up oil off the lane every time that you bowl. Getting the oil out is virtually impossible, but cleaning and resurfacing help and now is a good time to do this.
Be prepared though for your next encounter with your old favorite bowling ball because having it just sit there for the last few weeks and not be touched may have been a death sentence.
The oil creates a contract/constrict movement in a bowling ball that will cause them to break, including those that are just a few months old.
So, while you’re washing your hands, wash your bowling balls too…not literally, you know what I mean, get them out and cleaned up and ready for when we get to play bowling again.
Have a great week everyone, be safe, be smart and tune in next week for more bowling news.
(Due to closings of bowling centers in the Lawton-Fort Sill area, there was no league play last week, therefore there is no Honor Roll.)