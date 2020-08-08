Tim O’Connell is a former world champion and one of the greatest cowboys in professional rodeo, but tonight at the final performance of the 82nd Lawton Rangers Rodeo he will challenge the great bareback bronc Killer Bee in one of the most-anticipated matchups of the PRCA season.
All the rodeo websites have been ablaze with that news and so has the Cowboy Channel that is broadcasting the Rangers Rodeo this week.
But the fans who turn out at tonight’s final performance at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena will get to watch it in person.
Tonight will be championship Saturday and at the end of that performance rodeo secretary Dollie Riddle will write checks from the purse of more than $178,000.
One top area cowboy is hoping a huge home crowd will cheer him on as he chases another Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Apache roper Hunter Herrin was competing in Sikeston, Mo., Friday night and he was hoping to pick up checks at that rodeo and in Lawton to help his cause to make his 10th National Finals trip.
And if that happens it would be one of the great comebacks in years as the tie-down roper has undergone two hip surgeries and plenty of physical therapy during the last two seasons just to get back to the point where he’s winning again and contending.
There is plenty of room for Herrin and the other ropers tonight to move into the lead as the top time is a pair of 8.6s as the calves have made for a tough week.
Last night’s highlight came at the end of the rodeo when Colton Byrum managed to stay aboard Powder River’s Crap Shoot to score an 86.5 to surge into the lead. It took Byrum some time to get the bull to stand still long enough to pull his rope and get ready, but when he did it was fun to watch.
“That bull just wouldn’t stand still so I finally just said, heck, let’s go,” the Fort Scott, Kan., cowboy said. “When I got out I just kept moving with him and trying to keep my balance. It felt pretty good.”
Two other bull riders were able to make qualified rides but the rest of the pen of Powder River bulls were impressive, including Strange Cargo that tossed the great Sage Kimzey in an instant right out of the chute.
Steer wrestling saw no movement at the top but reigning world champion Ty Erickson, of Helena, Mont, and J.D. Struxness, of Milan, Minn., both had times of 4.3 that might just get them a small check tonight. For now Reed Kraeger and Cade Goodman, continue to lead the pack with times of 3.8.
That could be good for a check but since there have been times as low 3.4 in the past, anything could happen tonight with more great contestants coming to town.
In the team roping, Bubba Buckaloo and Cole Davidson survived some stiff challenges with their 4.0 from earlier in the rodeo, but there were a couple of changes in that event. Cody Snow and the great Junior Noguira posted a time of 4.3 to move into second and Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson moved into a tie for third with a time of 4.5.
Bareback riding was hit by a case of injuries as eight contestants received doctor’s releases and didn’t compete. That left the door wide open for Seth Lee Hardwick, of Ranchester, Wyo, to jump into the money with an 84 on Beutler and Son’s Nutrena’s Little Jet.
He stands second behind leader Richmond Champion who posted an 86.5 earlier on Sammy Andrews’ Firewarter.
But with O’Connell coming to town tonight anything could happen.
Saddle bronc riding didn’t see a change at the top but Lefty Holman came close as his 83 on Beutler’s Pretty Boy Floyd is just a bit behind Isaac Diaz who leads with an 84.