Sometimes the hype just doesn’t live up to expectations but Saturday night at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton, Tim O’Connell made the most of the best draw in the PRCA, Bareback of the Year Killer Bee, staying aboard the great bronc to take the title at the 82nd Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Rodeo fans, contestants and media members had been talking about the matchup since the draw was announced Monday and the excitement sure happened, so much so that O’Connell and Killer Bee got a standing ovation from the standing-room-only crowd.
O’Connell came in with three world championships but Killer Bee had spoiled the hopes of past world champions before but not on this night. The great bay bronc came out of the chute with several big jumps, swept right and made a trip along the chutes before the whistle sounded and the judges went to work.
Their job was easier, both rider and horse did everything in their power to please the huge crowd.
For the record, O’Connell’s first comment was simple, “I’m glad it’s over.”
He then went on to take time to thank the Lawton Rangers and Lawton businesses for stepping up and hosting their annual rodeo.
“Rodeo committees are the backbone of rodeo and we contestants appreciate what this committee and the fans have done to make this possible. These rodeos are big for our sport.”
O’Connell needed that arena record to survive a stiff challenge from veteran Will Lowe, who rode Tic Tac for an 87 just before O’Connell stole the first-place check.
Not to be denied, the saddle bronc riders came cocked and loaded for a big night and former world champion Jacobs Crawley made a solid ride on Beutler and Son’s Nutrena’s Rage for a score of 86 that was good for the championship and a hefty check from rodeo secretary Dollie Riddle.
“That’s a really nice horse; every jump is the same so it allows you to do your job and make a good ride,” Crawley said. “When I got that draw I’ve been waiting and watching the Lawton weather and just hoping for a great night and this is something special.
And speaking of special, Trevor Kastner, the Roff cowboy, waited until the final few minutes of the rodeo to steal the top prize in the bull riding. Kastner had drawn Muley Madness from the Beutler and Sons pen and the big bull gave him plenty of challenges.
“That bull came out and went right and I just did what I had to do,” Kastner said. “It worked out like you hope.”
Steer wrestling saw no changes at the top as Reed Kraeger and Cade Goodman shared first and second with times of 3.8. There were a couple of 4.3s from Termaine DeBose and Tyler Muth but they finished down the line.
Team roping also failed to see any change at the top as Bubba Buckaloo and Cole Davidson claimed the title with a 4.0 from earlier in the rodeo. The best run last night was a 5.3 by Blake Hughes and Jim Ross Cooper but that didn’t even scratch the top six.
The tie-down ropers did fare a little better as Marty Yates, of Stephenville, Texas, jumped into a share for the title with an 8.6. The tough-luck guys were two-time world champion Caleb Smidt who posted an 8.5 only to see the calf get up and cancel out the great time.
And Apache roper Hunter Herrin ran into early trouble when his calf balked in the chute and when he did bolt Herrin had to chase him to mid-arena where his time of 11.2 won’t help his chances at making his 10th National Finals. Herrin was standing in seconds at Sikeston, Mo., and should get a big check but he’s got just two months to find enough rodeos to earn some more checks to continue his big comeback from two hip surgeries.
There were no changes in the barrel racing as the best run was a 17,.14 from Jana Bean of Fort Hancock, Texas, and that hardly made the top 20 as the times were really low during the earlier slack and performances.
Complete official final standings with money will be included in the Tuesday Constitution.