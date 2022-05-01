Bill Oakes topped the charts this week with an 801 series from the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Oakes started the night with a front eleven attempt that left him with the big four on his last throw for a 296 score out of the gate.
Oakes came back with 247 and 258 to make it over the hump at 801.
Records show that this is Oakes’ 19th career certified 800 series but we are almost certain that there have been many along the way.
Google Bill Oakes’ PBA and view his 1996 TV appearance for a blast from the past.
Oakes wasn’t the only bowler having a good night as scores show Steve Mans with games of 254, an eleven in a row 298 and 224 for a 776 series.
No information was provided as to what may have happened on the fill ball for Steve but it was obviously not a part of the master plan.
This is believed to be the first 298 score for Mans who has a 300 game and a 290 eleven in a row to his credit.
The TNT league was also where Andrea Halstead rolled the top series of 727 for the ladies on games of 227, 254 and 246 and Robert Copeland put together games of 265, 233 and 210 for a 708.
And congratulations to Edmund Hoffman for posting games of 202, 166 and 181, a 549 series, off a 126 average.
Jacoby scores another 300 game and other League Highlights
I hate to sound like a broken record but guess who rolled another 300 game last week?
You guessed right, Richard Jacoby, but when you look at his stats for this season, who cares how many times you read about the great year that he is having.
In fact, in perfect games alone Jacoby has rolled four just this season, something he said was a first for him, and something not too many people ever have the opportunity to boast about.
Jacoby was bowling in the senior Entertainers last Wednesday afternoon where he struggled terribly in game one, scoring a 173.
He found something that might work and rolled 238 in game two and stuck to his guns with two totally different lines in game three that resulted in his 26th career perfect 300 game and probably one of the most difficult to achieve.
Jacoby played a little swing shot with speed on one lane and moved a good 6 to 7 boards over for a down and in or up the boards type of roll on the other. It’s called adjusting to what works and for Jacoby it was the answer to another perfecto and a 711 for series.
The Carter/Kilmartin duel continued in the Goodtimes where Bob Carter came out the victory with games of 279, 226 and 268 for a 773 to Phil Kilmartin’s 759 on games of 237, 277 and 245.
The Suburban league reported one 700 series last week, a 732 by Keith Thompson who rolled 227, 237 and 268 to make up the series. What the report didn’t show was that in that series, Thompson had a two-count spare.
Sources on sight reported that Thompson, who is a left-hander, took off only the 7 pin and the 8 pin on a throw that obviously stayed outside, all the way down the lane.
Shoutouts this week to Jamie Rogers for her first 200 game bowled in the Guys and Dolls, a career high of 229 bowled by Heather Scholl in the Tuesday Night Mixed and to Karolyn Vaughn for a career-high 203 score, bowled in the His and Hers.
Youth Highlights
Youth bowlers from around the state competed in the annual Youth Pepsi Tournament last weekend at Planet Bowl in Midwest City.
Our own Ali Biscaino returned home with her third consecutive win in this tournament, taking first in the U15 Girls Scratch division with 1156.
Ali also brought home a second place finish in the U15 Girls Handicap division with 1333, followed by Leilana Stroh for third with 1252.
Leilana placed 5th in U15 Girls Scratch with 955.
Michael York Jr. placed third in U18 Boys Scratch with 1256, Adonis Coleman finished in fourth in U10 Boys Scratch with 357 and Jake Croft finished fifth in the U12 Boys Scratch division with 897.
2021-22 League Champions
Leagues have started to submit final standings for the season. One of the first to end was the Ladies Night Out that met on Monday evenings at Twin Oaks.
This year’s champions were team “Odd Balls” with bowlers Ernestine Charity, Nina Tucker and Marguerite Pederson.
Taking the league’s high average honor was Barbara Ward with 167.
The Tuesday Night Mixed league reported that team #1 – “Ainokea” took first place this season with 84.5 wins. Bowlers were Kelly Wright, Ron Estelle, Owen Yonenaka, Preston Charity and Dave Bloomer.
Tracy Price was the high average male bowler this year with 211.97 and Andrea Halstead was the high average female with 195.23.
Hooters and Shooters took first in the His and Hers with bowlers Karolyn Vaughn, Lisa Bomboy, Bill Kaplan, Jim Bomboy Sr and James Vaughn.
High average honors went to Troy Hardin, 227.91 and Dena Hicks, 201.70.
And team “Pickin–N–Grinnin” were crowned league champions in the Socialites. Bowling on the team this year were Gary Hill, Dan Nicar, Carl Tucker and Jerry Hill.
Bob Carter earned men’s high average honors with a 219.73 and Peggy Towne led the ladies with 174.43.
No-Tap News
Ronnie King filled in for another player and took the spotlight in the Tuesday No-Tappers with games of 255, 266 and a no-tap 300 for 821 as the week’s highest no-tap series.
Kenny Ratke was second best, finishing with 782 after starting his day with a no-tap 300.
On the lighter side, and coming in third highest was Dan Nicar who had a great day on the lanes but for some reason was unable to execute in the tenth.
Nicar had a rough start of 189 but found the zone and rolled the front eleven strikes of game two, only to come up with a seven count on his last throw for a 297.
The strikes were back in game three, many of them natural, and Nicar was faced once more with the front 11.
Another dark cloud rolled in and for whatever reason, Nicar’s ball found the channel resulting in the only other way to post a 290 score.
Nicar ended up with 776 for series.
And one last tidbit from this league, David Fishbeck also found his way to a no-tap 300 game. Fishbeck also rolled 661 for series and did not have a 200 game…Hmm.
The Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama dwindled to a fun lovin’ dozen and the show went on.
Cleo Travis took first place in the men’s division with 850, followed by Dennis Wilkerson at 792.
Diane Frame beat out Jayme Wilkerson in the women’s division with a 766.
Marshall Miller took high series scratch with 755, followed by John Troutman for second with 736.
Only first place was paid in the Mystery Doubles. Winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Dennis Wilkerson/Randy Travis, 582
Gm. 2, 1st – Marshall Miller/Cleo Travis, 612
Gm. 3, 1st – Marshall Miller/Cleo Travis, 484
Strike pot winners were Damon Foster, Diane Frame and Mike Peckinpaugh.
For the second week in a row Peckinpaugh was drawn for a go at the “21 Jackpot”. He got a little closer this week but still busted with counts of nine, six and seven for 22.
And Diane Frame rolled a seven count and then an eight count, missing out on the “Match Play” prize.
Roy Johnson however knew exactly how to roll for a six count and won the “Pill Draw” and John Troutman aimed high and left the 3-10 to win the “Snake Bite”.
Randy Travis threw caution to the wind and was way off in a Waldo attempt the left the 4-5. Remember, the head pin was all that was supposed to be left behind.
Thunderbird Lanes would like to invite all bowlers ages 50 and up to join the festivities happening every Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.
Local Association Meeting
Notice to all USBC certified league bowlers: The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Bowling Association will be holding their annual meeting on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Str., Lawton.