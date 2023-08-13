O'Connell chasing another world title

In this file photo from December 2022 Tim O’Connell rides the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year, Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, for 88.5 points to finish in a tie for third place in 10th round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

 Courtesy PRCA photo by Click Thompson

Tim O’Connell has already won three Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world bareback riding titles and he’s on track to win another but this generation of cowboys is a totally different breed with a work schedule that would make any normal person cringe.

Friday night at the 85th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo O’Connell rode Hollywood Hills for an 88 to surge into the bareback riding lead and take the title and a good check for his efforts.

