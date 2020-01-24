FORT SMITH, Ark. — Senior guard Amaka Nwakamma outscored UAFS 11-1 in the final 2:05 on Thursday night to secure Aggie women’s basketball’s 73-68 win; Maighan Hedge had a game-high 29 points, her fourth straight 28-plus point outing.
Nwakamma, who missed the last three games for CU, returned in a big way, scoring the final 11 points for Cameron as they came back from a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of Thursday night’s game to secure their second division win of the season. Nwakamma finished the game with 18 points, going 5-6 from the field and 8-10 from the charity stripe. She also added seven rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals in the win.
Hedge, who had a game-high 29 points against the Lady Lions, recorded her fourth straight game with 28 or more points and her 10th 20-plus point outing of the season. The sophomore shot 10-17 from the field and was 8-9 from the foul line. Hedge has averaged 29.8 points per game in CU’s last five contests, and her 20.8 season scoring average is tied for the top spot in the Lone Star Conference.
Cameron also got a near double-double performance from senior Ava Battese who had nine points and nine rebounds, while junior Jazmin Luster also had nine points on 4-6 shooting from the field.
As a team, the Black and Gold shot 41.4 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from three, and went 20-29 from the charity stripe. They turned the ball over eight more times than their opponents, but out-rebounded the Lady Lions 49-35 in the contest.
The Aggies scored the first point of the opening quarter on a Hedge free throw, but UAFS answered with eight straight points take an early six-point advantage. Cameron then used a 14-5 run to close out the first period, with the final six points coming on a pair of treys by Battese; CU led 16-13 after one.
UAFS opened the second period on a 6-0 run to go back on top by three two minutes into the frame. After a second-chance layup extended the Lady Lions’ lead to five, CU used an 11-0 run fueled by six points from Luster to give them a 30-24 advantage with 2:27 on the clock. The home team answered with five straight to cut the deficit to just one, 30-29, at the break.
Cameron shot 38.5 percent from the floor in the first half, making four of their seven three-point attempts and going 6-10 from the charity stripe. CU also had 10 turnovers that resulted in nine UAFS points, while also out-rebounding them 26-20 in the first 20 minutes of action.
Hedge led all scorers with 10 points at the break, getting three of those from the charity stripe, while Battese and Luster each had six at the break.
Despite going 0-6 from long range in the third quarter, the Black and Gold outscored their opponent 20-15 thanks to 10 points from Hedge. CU was 7-16 from the field and 6-7 from the foul line in the third period, giving them a 50-44 advantage heading into the final frame.
Cameron is now 6-11 overall this season with a 5-6 record against the Lone Star Conference and a 2-3 mark against their divisional opponents. The Aggies face another division opponent on Saturday, Jan. 25, when they visit Oklahoma Christian for a 2 p.m. tip.