Last weekend was our first taste of that sweet nectar known as high school football. It felt really good to be back at stadiums and to see actual games with the band and the cheerleaders and all the pomp and circumstance that make this sport so great.
But only some of the state joined in on the fun last week. This week, everybody gets in the pool! And there are some pretty intriguing matchups, some of which are made even more intriguing by the fact that many of last week’s results didn’t quite go as I/we thought they might.
For one, I was correct about Cache winning by essentially a touchdown’s margin. What I didn’t account for was the low-scoring affair we got. I also underestimated the Duncan Demons, who rode a big second half to a win over one of the top small schools in Texas. Meanwhile, Frederick learned that last season holds no bearing on this year, as the Bombers, a year after stifling Wichita Falls City View, lost an overtime heartbreaker.
All in all, it was a fun Week Zero and it gives way to a fun Week 1. And it features some super-interesting 8-man games. Perhaps the most interesting game for the entire week in our area takes place out in Snyder, where the Cyclones didn’t have a game last week after their meeting with Corn Bible Academy was canceled. Instead, Joe Garrison’s team gets to start the season against a state semifinalist from a year ago in Mountain-View-Gotebo. This game features two dynamic quarterbacks (Snyder’s Tristan Anderson and Mountain View’s Rylan Belcher). There are playmakers all over the field. Despite having plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal, the Cyclones only managed 6 points in last year’s loss at MVG. The Tigers return a lot of strength on that defense, which should make for a great clash with a Snyder passing attack that can be very potent. But can Snyder’s defense do enough to slow down Belcher, Sechrist, et al? I don’t think they are able to, and I think Mountain View wins, 44-28.
Now for the rest of the picks (home team in CAPS).
VELMA-ALMA 50, Empire 20: Another 8-man game to watch this week is a Thursday night duel in Stephens County. Empire wants to prove it belongs with the elite in the state. Velma-Alma kind of already has. And the Comets would be more than happy to put their neighbors in their place.
CACHE 56, Altus 6: Cache’s pass game got off to a sluggish start last week but the defense was good enough and the ground game ate enough clock that they didn’t even need to pass the ball much in the second half to secure victory. It should be a similar story this week.
ANADARKO 42, Elgin 17: I can say with a straight face that I believe Elgin will be improved in 2021 (after a winless season, there’s no other way than up, right?). Coach Chalmer Wyatt has the kids in that program believing in one another and to keep the kind of positive spirit and attitude going after struggling through last season is a testament to the effect he’s having there. Unfortunately for him and the Owls, Anadarko just has too much size up front and skill on both sides of the ball.
Apache 33, CASADY 23: This is a game that was scheduled over the summer and it is pretty interesting in part because independent schools are often such unknowns. What I do know is Casady won one game last year, already has one win this year and Larry McDaniel ain’t gonna be too happy following last week’s loss.
WAYNE 47, Walters 13: The Blue Devils still have a ways to go to get back where they want to be. And Wayne’s resounding win over Apache last week doesn’t appear to be a good omen.
MARLOW 49, Chickasha 14: The Outlaws are out to prove that they still have enough weapons to compete for a state title.
Frederick 30, ELMORE CITY 17: The Bombers still have talent, but I think they’re going to miss the running tandem of Kyle Edwards and Zac Mathews more than many realized (although Zac’s little brother Alex certainly appears capable). But Adrian Gaytan and that passing attack should be able to take care of business in this one.
Comanche 34, DICKSON 12: Yes, Dickson returns plenty of starters from last season. But that team also lost all but one game, with one of those losses being the opener to a Comanche team that also returns plenty of playmakers.
ALEX 44, Tipton 27: I think the Tigers keep this one close for a while but I’m still not sure if I’m quite ready to buy in on Tipton being back where we’re used to seeing them.
BURNS FLAT 50, Carnegie 21: The Chad Slane era got off to a rough start last week. And things don’t get easier for the Wildcats this week.
Thackerville 35, CYRIL 34: I genuinely like a lot of the pieces the Pirates have, but are those pieces enough to beat Thackerville? I think they almost are….almost.
MAYSVILLE 47, Central High 17: I was pretty impressed by Central’s performance last week. I just don’t know if it carries over against a tougher opponent.
Waurika 44, GRANDFIELD 20: Like most of these other 8-man games (and many games this early in the season), I can only go on what I hear and what I read, as I haven’t seen these teams play. And while I think the Bearcats have some potentially explosive players, they don’t quite have the big-game experience a program like Waurika has had in recent years.
HOLLIS 35, Temple 8: I think it’s another rough one for the Tigers.
Before I finish, a big thank you to everyone who shared a positive thought or comment on our 2021 football preview section. As my own harshest critic, I tend to notice things like typos, text in the wrong format, an entire team’s schedule missing from the page...but hearing people say they enjoy it reminds me why we put this thing out. Yes, it’s a lot of work, and not just by me, but by our ad reps, our paginators, our press staff and our circulation staff. It’s a labor of love and I do it each year because you, the people of Southwest Oklahoma, are so rabid about your high school football. While I’m overall pleased with how this year’s turned out, I know there are ways we can make it even better going forward and I can’t wait to see what we can do next year!
Happy footballin’, everyone!
Last week: 7-4
Season record: 7-4