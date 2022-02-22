Nottingham Kids Run set for May 15
The 20th annual Kyle Nottingham Kids Run is scheduled for May 15 at Cameron University.
This is a free run for Kids age 3-12.
Age Brackets are as follows for each gender: 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12.
Door prizes will be available.
Medals are awarded 5 deep in each age bracket.
Cheek earns hole in one at Country Club
Fred Cheek earned a hole in one at Lawton Country Club recently. He used a 6 iron to clear the 130-yard 5th hole. Witnesses were Jim Terry, Ray Stedman and Frank Hajek.
— From the Constitution staff