The 19th annual Kyle Nottingham Kids Run will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Cameron University intramural sports field.
Pre-registration is preferred and can be done at Bennett Office Equipment, 705 SW B in Lawton. Race-day registry will start at 8 a.m. Masks are required except for when running. Social distance is required at all times.
The run, normally held in April, was pushed back due to COVID-19. It is held each year in memorial of former Lawtonian and avid runner Kyle Nottingham, who passed away in 2009 from a brain aneurysm.
The runs will be broken down into five distances and age groups. Ages 3 and 4 will run 50 yards, 5-6 will run 100, 7-8 will run 200, 9-10 will go 400 and 11 and 12 will go 800 yards. Awards will be given to the top five runners in each bracket and gender. A total of 50 awards will be given out, plus top overall boy and girl, age 11-12.
For more information, call Jerry Nottingham at 580-695-7028.