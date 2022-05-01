The 20th running of the Kyle Nottingham Kids Run will be held on Saturday, May 14, at the Cameron University intramural field, with races starting at 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to all children between the ages of 3 and 12. Distances for the run range between 50 yards and 800 yards, depending on age group. There’s a possibility of up to 50 medals being awarded.
Pre-registration is preferred to day-of registration, and can be done at Bennett Office Equipment, 705 SW B Ave. in Lawton. Registration forms are available at Bennett and may be dropped off there, as well. Race day registration begins at 2 p.m. on the day of the race. Registration also ensures a shirt for the participant.
You can drop registration forms off at Bennett Office Equipment or mail them to Jerry Nottingham at 7417 NW Baldwin in Lawton, 73505, or call Mr. Nottingham at 580-695-7028.