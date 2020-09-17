As I’ve warned throughout the beginning of this season, there were liable to be games cancelled, especially in non-district. And sure enough, we have already missed out on some good ones, including locally.
Duncan will not head to Tulsa Central this week, Walters once again won’t play and Atoka and Marlow have cancelled their game for non-COVID-related reasons, I am told. And state-wide, the big story this week has revolved around the state title rematch that won’t get to be, as Stillwater won’t get to host Bixby while Payne County is a red zone.
However, not all of these stories have unhappy endings.
Last week’s Frederick-Hobart game was set to be one of the gems of Week 2, but Hobart had to cancel two of its first three games of the season, including the rematch of last year’s season finale against the Bombers. But in a turn of serendipity, the teams each had Week 3 byes and agreed to play this week in Hobart.
I picked Frederick 23-16 last week, and don’t believe I’ll change my pick. I think this one will be fairly low-scoring and very close. Give me Frederick 23, HOBART 16.
(home team in CAPS)
TECUMSEH 34, Elgin 21: The Owls are dangerously close to an 0-3 start if they can’t get something going.
Anadarko 23, CHICKASHA 20: These two teams have played Marlow and each played the Outlaws close in defeat. Which one comes away with a win this week?
Rush Springs 30, APACHE 27: It’s hard to gauge the two teams to this point, but Rush Springs has taken care of business in its first two games. That’s why I give the Skins the edge.
Comanche 35, LONE GROVE 23: I think the Indians continue their hot start with a road win over a tough Lone Grove squad.
VELMA-ALMA 60, Tipton 27: This Velma-Alma team is on a mission to prove they’re just as good, if not better than last year.
Elmore City 13, CARNEGIE 8: The Wildcats have proven they can slow the pace of the game down. But can they score?
Empire 60, GRANDFIELD 14: Empire is shaking off that loss to V-A quite nicely.
Central High 55, RYAN 8: The Cowboys have had a rough go of it so far, which is good news for Gerald White’s crew.
CYRIL 48, Temple 16: The Pirates look pretty good so far, and should roll past the Tigers.
Last week: 9-1 (one game postponed)
Season record: 24-4