More teams have joined the fun that is the annual Gridiron Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2 at the Lawton Country Club, however, if history is any indication that entry list will grow higher this week as team captains get entry forms turned in before this coming weekend.
This year’s event took on special significance since crowds were limited at all Lawton Public Schools events last season, thus leaving athletic department coffers at a critical level. All proceeds from the event go to LPS to help make sure Lawton athletes have quality equipment with which to compete.
Anyone interested in entering a team can contact Mike Moore at (580) 695-8867 or pick up an entry form at LCC, fill it out and leave the form and check made out to Lawton Athletic Foundation with Johnny Wilson in the LCC Pro Shop.
On-site check-in will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, and team captains who have yet to pay can do so at that time with checks made out to the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Golfers will have an opportunity to purchase mulligans, 50-50 pot tickets, raffle tickets for numerous prizes including a full set of tires, and tickets for a chance to shoot for a Million Dollar Hole-in-One prize thanks to Gridiron Classic tournament sponsors Ervin and Bridget Randle. There will be one player shoot for the million from the morning round and then another from the afternoon round will have a shot at the big money. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 for mulligans, 50-50 pot, raffle and Million Dollar shot drawing.
In addition, all of the par-3 holes will have hole-in-one prizes during the round thanks to the major sponsors for the event. No. 5 is sponsored by Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal; No. 9 is sponsored by Insight Realty and Nissan of Lawton which will provide a new car for the first hole-in-one on that hole. No. 11 is sponsored by Expressway/Alon Service Center, and No. 14 is sponsored by Terry Bell Foundation/Johnny Owens Commercial Realty and the Lawton Country Club which will present a year membership to the club for the first hole-in-one. The hole-in-one prize on No. 17 is in the memory of Patty and Jimmy Parker1
The steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma is providing thanks to the generous support of the Terry Bell Foundation and Johnny Owens Commercial Real Estate.
Golfers will dine on filets cooked over an open fire, or there will be grilled chicken for those who prefer that option. There will be grilled veggies, Texas toast and blackberry, cherry and peach cobbler, making for a meal fit for anyone.