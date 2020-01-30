In the days following the horrific helicopter accident in California that claimed the lives of nine individuals, media (and not just the sports variety) has been flooded with tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. But as I watched everyone from Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James to Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres offer their Kobe anecdotes, I read several social media comments asking the same question.
If nine people died, why are we only hearing moving stories about Kobe? Where are the tributes to the other victims?
While the cynical response is only the rich and famous get remembered, it had more to do with the fact that the people with massive platforms interacted with Kobe. They saw his personality up close, they knew him not just as an acquaintance, but as a friend. The other people who were killed Sunday will be remembered eternally by their loved ones. Stories will be told at each of their memorials, some funny, many gut-wrenching. They will be remembered by their circle the same way NBA players, sports writers and members of the mainstream media remember Kobe. Because to those who loved them, they were the heroes. But because they never crossed paths will big-time media folk or celebrities, they are not as publicized.
These include stories like that of Ryan Schroeder. Growing up in Massachusetts, less than an hour from Boston, Ryan was an avid sports fan, especially devoted to his Red Sox. He lived for the outdoors, whether it be hiking in the mountains of Vermont, fishing in New Mexico or wake boarding off the Massachusetts coast. He grew up playing baseball and soccer, but perhaps his best sport was hockey. His talent and leadership were enough for him to be named captain of his high school hockey team as a senior.
But Ryan’s athletic talent was nothing compared to his personality. His face always wore a grin that seemed to be mischievous yet charming. It was as if he had gotten away with pulling a prank on you, but it was Ryan, so you couldn’t help but laugh about it. He had gotten a business degree and was living and working in Vermont, taking work trips to various places along the Atlantic Coastline.
Much like Ryan, I developed a love for sports at a very young age, a trait for which my father is responsible. To this day, probably 75-80 percent of our conversations revolve around sports. Which is why, on Feb. 1, 2018, I didn’t answer my phone when I saw my dad was calling while I was at work. He was probably just calling to ask about the Super Bowl. Or perhaps it was an early birthday greeting? Regardless, it was a fairly busy part of the night and I figured he was calling about something that could wait until the next day.
So it wasn’t until the next day that I found out that my second cousin, Ryan Schroeder, had slipped and fallen in a Baltimore harbor in the early hours the previous morning. After thrashing about in frigid water for nearly 40 minutes while waiting to be rescued, Ryan was finally pulled out of the harbor, but was declared dead. He was 26.
Since then, his parents have worked tirelessly to get Baltimore city officials to consider putting up railings around the perimeter of the harbor to prevent similar accidents at the busy area which is also home to plenty of establishments where alcohol is sold. And yet, in the time since Ryan’s death, two others have passed away from falling in Inner Harbor, while another fell in but was rescued.
Because he lived so far away, we only got to see each other once every other year or so. But each time, it was like catching up with an old friend. He just had that magic.
This weekend marks two years since Ryan’s passing and it’s still a punch to the gut. It was difficult just looking for the right words for this column. I almost didn’t write it at all because I figured my words wouldn’t do him justice.
What changed my mind was a text from an old friend from high school on Sunday night. He talked about how he still felt a numbing sadness from the news of the crash. We talked about how fleeting life is. I briefly chimed in that my cousin had passed away two years ago. My friend shared that he had also lost a cousin, one who passed away at 28. It hit me that everyone has someone they’ve lost, someone they looked up to, someone whose death sends shockwaves around those they loved.
While Ryan’s story was not consumed by the same global audience that was stunned by Kobe’s death, the loss was every bit as real to those who knew him, to those who loved him. Like Kobe, a moment of silence was held at his alma mater prior its first hockey game following his death. Like Kobe, Ryan’s number was retired by his team. Like Kobe, he lived life to the fullest, wanting to try his hand at every new thing he could.
Like Kobe, Ryan seemed like the last kind of person who would die young. And while not everyone will get the same amount publicity as Kobe Bryant when they pass, they still have someone who looked up to them and idolized them the way millions looked at Kobe, the way Ryan’s two younger siblings looked up to him. While we will always remember Sunday’s crash as the “Kobe and Gianna Bryant crash”, remember there were seven other people in that helicopter. And to those who loved them, they were the superstars.