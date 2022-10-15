None of the players competing in Friday’s District 5A-1 battle between Noble and Elgin ever saw Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid but if the Owls’ defense had seen that old movie, they had to be wondering “who are those guys?”
Well those guys were Noble quarterback Colin Fisher and speedster Brandon Harper and each time the Bears needed a big play those two found a way to make it happen. In the end those big players were the difference as Noble earned a hard-fought 32-21 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive and hand the Owls their first loss of the season after six straight wins.
The loss, coupled with MacArthur’s loss to Midwest City Thursday, leaves the Bombers in the pilot’s seat when it comes to winning the district title. Elgin will host improving Duncan next week and then close with games against MacArthur and Midwest City to end the season.
The Bears came in eager to keep alive their slim playoff chances and the win over Elgin will do just that.
The Owls had their chances late in the game, using a nice drive that included a 44-yard halfback pass from Ritson Meyer to Michael Adesola and then a 1-yard touchdown run from Elgin quarterback Tres Lorah to get close. Gabe Dittmeyer did his part with the PAT and it was suddenly Noble leading by just five, 26-21.
However, like they had done all evening the Bears smartly moved downfield on a 65-yard touchdown drive to seal the outcome. While Fisher and Harper had the big plays, give credit to Noble back J.T. Taylor who gained 137 yards on 34 carries to provide a great compliment, including the late TD that put this one away.
The first half had something for everyone, big offensive plays, hard hits, turnovers and penalties, most of those going against the Owls and the Bears used some of those penalties to set up their first-half scores that left the Owls in a 14-0 deficit late in the first half.
It was the running of freshman Meyer who ignited the fire of the Elgin offense as that unit moved 58 yards to score with Meyer getting three big runs on that drive before quarterback Lorah ran the outside zone from one yard out with 7:19 left in the half. Dittmeyer banged home the PAT and the Owls were within seven.
That got the defense fired up and after the Bears got a first down at the Elgin 13 the Owls’ stiffened on defense stopping a run and then put pressure on Fisher.
That set up a 4th-and-9 play but Fisher was hit while trying to pass and the ball bounced to the turf where the Owls fell on the ball to thwart that threat.
Then came another big play as Lorah dropped back from the Elgin 49 and threw a strike to Michael Adesola who got behind Noble’s Harper and then tight-roped down the sideline to complete the 51-yard TD strike. Dittmeyer was accurate again and the game was tied.
But it didn’t stay that way long as Fisher found Harper again for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone as the brilliant receiver just went up and hauled it in over a couple of Owls. The PAT missed but the Owls were still in the game.
The Owls tried to get something going but Lorah’s pass over the middle was picked off and returned to the Owls’ 13-yard line. Needing a big stop, the Owls’ defense did just that, getting a big fourth-down tackle from three Elgin defenders to turn the ball back over and keep the Owls within a touchdown of the lead.