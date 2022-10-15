None of the players competing in Friday’s District 5A-1 battle between Noble and Elgin ever saw Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid but if the Owls’ defense had seen that old movie, they had to be wondering “who are those guys?”

Well those guys were Noble quarterback Colin Fisher and speedster Brandon Harper and each time the Bears needed a big play those two found a way to make it happen. In the end those big players were the difference as Noble earned a hard-fought 32-21 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive and hand the Owls their first loss of the season after six straight wins.