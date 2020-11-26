If the OSSAA high school football playoffs were a college, last week would have been a weed-out class.
We have reached the point in the playoffs where we have separated the contenders from the pretenders, the strong from the weak and the “hungry for more” from the “happy to be here”.
As a coach told me the other day, it’s everyone’s goal to be playing Thanksgiving weekend. If you’ve made it this far, you’ve won some big games.
As that same coach put it to me, “When you get here, everybody’s good”.
As evidenced, we have just four local teams left. And they all face formidable opponents this weekend.
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup happens in Stephens County, where the No. 2 Marlow Outlaws face a very salty Chandler team. One of the keys will be how the game starts off. Marlow is very used to getting ahead and staying ahead. Last week, it took them a while to get going. Then they scored 70 points. If that stout Chandler defense can limit the effectiveness of the Outlaw offense, how does Marlow respond?
Although not much is known about Chandler down here, Coach Matt Weber said he knows his team will have to play really well to win this one. I think they do, but it will be close. Give me MARLOW, 28-25.
(As usual, home team in CAPS)
MILLWOOD 30, Frederick 17: The Bombers, as good as they are, lost by double digits to Marlow, and I think Millwood might be even better than Marlow.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 35, Anadarko 24: The Warriors give the defending champions a scare, but the Bulldogs have been here too many times in recent years to panic.
TIPTON 44, Balko-Forgan 38: Winning record or not, give me the Tigers.
Last week: 5-2
Season record: 88-27