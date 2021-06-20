Nobody likes to shoot at corner pin spares so the best way to keep from it is to bowl in a no-tap league where you can applaud and smile when that “perfect” hit fails you, and walk away with the strike that you are sure you should have had to start with.
That is not to say that you a guaranteed high scoring as you still have to be able to knock down nine pins on your first ball for the bonus, which in some cases isn’t always that easy.
The Monday afternoon Socialites league beefed up their scoring potential for the summer by converting to a No-Tap format where JP Nauman put the best set together last week, posting an 800 series that included a no-tap 300 game.
Battle lines were drawn in the summer season debut of the Tuesday No-Tappers.
Bob Carter rolled 277 in front of a 300 game, plus a 231 closer to lead in the first week with an 808 series, setting a 269 average.
A very close second high series of 806 went in the books for Jerry Hill who shot 230, 276 and 300, setting himself a 268 average.
And of course, the weekly Senior Colorama No-Tap event at Thunderbird Lanes is always an option for bowlers not wanting to commit to a weekly date.
Last week, Teri Jester was back on the lanes, picking up where she left off, rolling no-tap scores of 245, 265 and 300 for an 810, the only 800 and 300 of the event. See below for more Colorama results.
In other league news…
In regular tenpin scoring, there were only a few leagues reporting scores last week as we hit that mid-season week of league play.
Still on the floor though, the TNT league has another week to go before their season ends.
Last week’s highlights include Kellan Hill with a 734 on games of 256, 255 and 223 followed by Mark Hill with games of 206, 257 and 258 for a 721.
The only other scores submitted were from the Guys and Dolls summer where Nick Macias had the high set of 666 that ended with a 266 game.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Damon Foster made a grand farewell performance in Thunderbird Lanes’ Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday, taking first place with an 888 handicap on scratch games of 255, 264 and 264.
James Williams came in at second with 861 and Randy Travis finished with an 821 for third.
As mentioned above, Teri Jester took first place for the ladies with 831 handicap, including the only 300 game of the day and a distant second place went to Margit Augustine for a 678.
Scratch singles winners were Damon Foster, 783, Mike Peckinpaugh, 763 and Marshall Miller, 706.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Randy Travis/Cle Cox, 553
(Gm 1, 2nd) Jerry Hill/Carl Christman, 499
(Gm 2, 1st) Randy Travis/Cle Cox, 550
(Gm 2, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr/Cleo Travis, 549
(Gm 3, 1st) Michael Sneed/Sheryl Empson, 545
(Gm 3 Tie, 2nd) Teri Jester/Dave Chester, 535
(Gm 3 Tie, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/David Salazar, 535
Strike pot winners:
Marshall Miller, David Yett
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: James Williams (8+1+out): No winner
Match Play: Mike Peckinpaugh (X-8-Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Marshall Miller (Needed 4, Got 6): No winner
Waldo: Randy Travis (with head pin – Strike): No winner
Waldo: Randy Travis (without head pin – left #2, #4, #10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Summer Edition Po-Boy
The Summer Po-Boy tournaments have moved to Monday nights starting tomorrow night, June 21st, and continuing for a 7-week run.
The same format will be used, bowling two games of qualifying with the top eight or 16 (depending on the number of entries) advancing to a single elimination bracket.
Bowlers will be using their highest current verifiable book average and handicap will be based on 90 percent of 220, so when we say it is open to everyone, we mean everyone!
This event is guaranteed to pay first place and second place. Third and fourth places will split an even amount as they both are eliminated at the same time.
Entry fee will remain at just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Please sign up early to avoid any delays.