For several years now, it seems that someone manages to post an honor score right around Christmas, but not this year for some reason.
Of course, I’m only saying this because there is still a possibility of an honor being rolled after this article goes to print, and bowlers just love to make me eat my words. I say pass the catsup, there is nothing I enjoy more than being proven wrong when it comes to 300 games and 800 series.
In the meantime, you will just have to settle for another week of ‘look at what Phil (Kilmartin) did this week’.
Well, he kicked off the last night of the Guys and Dolls for 2021 with a front ten, 289 game. Adding 259 and 237, Kilmartin takes the high series honor this week with a 785.
Ted Williams ended the G&D league on a good note as well with games of 205, 247 and 255 for a 707.
We found Ray Johnson in the zone in the Suburban league with 761 on games of 258, 255 and 248, followed by Joseph Langley with 708 on games of 243, 239 and 226.
The Suburban league is also where Jordan Kasza had games of 246, 225 and 225 to put her at the top of the ladies honor roll with 696.
And bowling off a 160 average, Jacob Bailey posted a 245 his first game of the night.
Kilmartin was back at it in the Entertainers where he put together the senior league high series last week of 758 on games of 267, 226 and 265.
Bob Carter fell in at second in this outing scoring 258, 226 and 226 for a 710.
Carter fared much better in the Goodtimes putting games of 257, 238 and 248 together for a 743.
Chad Perry put the Early Bird in the news this week with games of 267, 228 and 239 for a 734, fol-lowed by Ben Laird who ended up with a 721 thanks to his last two games of 256 and 279.
Mark Hill led in the TNT with a 720 that went 246, 237 and 237 and Paul Davis got the top spot in the His and Hers’ where he rolled 267, 237 and 204 for a 708.
Troy Hardin followed Davis with a 701 with a little help from a 279 closer.
The report from the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks showed Dwight Blair with a 708 that included a big 266 game, and Chris Lowe was a close second with 707 on games of 238, 255 and 214.
Chad Perry went 257, 224 and 225 for a 706 to lead Goodyear bowlers last week and Tim Lundquist hit 700 on the money with games of 247 234 and 219.
Youth Highlights
Youth bowlers will be off over the holidays but before they go, leading in youth play last week while bowl-ing in the TBird Legends was Michael York who shot 202, 174 and 234 for a 610.
High scores from the TBird HotShots show Keanna Biscaino with all three games over 100 to record a 349 series.
Jacobi Ellis started off with games of 126 and 128 off a 96 average and Cash Hill rolled a 107 his third game of the day.
Dexter Jackson also started well with games of 121 and 115 off a 91 average and Richard Resler bowled a 114 off a 64 average.
No-Tap News
Robert Copeland was on hand to sub and put the only no-tap 300 game on the board for Tuesday No-Tappers.
It was game three for Copeland who finished with 746, just behind the days leader, Kenny Ratke, who put 268, 277 and 227 together for a 772.
Dennis Wilkerson was back in the lineup, reclaiming his title with games of 263, 265 and 243 for a 771/879 winning series.
Gene Augustine placed second with 841 that started with games of 275 and 256.
And Tom Jiron made the final three with an 821 for totals.
Sue Avis led the ladies with 826, followed by Peggy Towne who rolled 763, edging out Margit Augustine by just two sticks.
Wilkerson felt the confidence to sign up for the scratch side action and it was a good call, winning that award with 771, followed by Phil Kilmartin, 754 and David Yett, 717.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Gene Augustine/Peggy Towne, 600
(Gm 1, 2nd) Randy Travis/Dennis Wilkerson, 581
(Gm 2, 1st) Randy Travis/Dennis Wilkerson, 579
(Gm 2, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Richard Payette, 564
(Gm 3, 1st) Don Ginter Jr. /Cle Cox, 553
(Gm 3, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Richard Payette, 549
Strike pot winners were Richard Payette, Robert Lansberry, and David Yett.
James Williams came up short for the “21 Jackpot” and Cleo Travis missed the Match Play purse by a pin when he got an eight count after back to back seven counts.
And from that point on, seven was the magic number.
Tom Jiron needed seven but got eight for the Pill Draw; Diane Frame was nowhere close to leaving a split for the Snake Bite shot and Don Ginter Jr. left the 1-2-4 at his second attempt at Waldo in so many weeks. One pin closer to leaving just the #1 pin so it will not be long and he will have Waldo in the bag.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is scheduled to be held on Friday, Dec. 31st at 1 p.m. if there is enough interest. Please see the sign up board at Thunderbird Lanes for details.
This event is open to all bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.