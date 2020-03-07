COMMERCE, Texas – Cameron’s softball team scored just four runs combined in a pair of loses to No. 14 A&M-Commerce on Friday, falling 2-1 and 11-3.
Cameron split their first two league doubleheaders at home last week against two more ranked opponents. Unfortunately, the Aggie bats had a hard getting going against the Lions on Friday evening.
In game one, the Aggies mounted a first-inning, two-out rally to score their first and only run of the contest. Both Breley Webb and Callie Busby reached base via hit-by-pitch to put two on for freshman phenom Mikayla Oaks. Oaks singled to left field, and then a throwing error by the A&M-C left fielder allowed Webb to score from third and give the Black and Gold an early lead.
Senior Bethany Hines worked around hits in both the first and second innings to keep the Lion’s line at zero, but trouble came in the third win a Commerce RBI double tied the game at one.
A&M-Commerce added another run in the fourth, getting on RBI single from Jodie Hill, giving her team a one-run advantage.
Lone Star Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year Emily Otto held CU to just three hits in her six innings of work. She struck out six Aggie hitters and walked three to earn her seventh win of the year.
Hines gave up the two runs on seven hits and two walks while adding just one strikeout to her season total. She is now 7-8 on the year.
In game two, the Lion bats came alive for nine runs on five hits in the home half of the second. Four of those runs came on a pair of two-RBI doubles, while four more came on an Avery Boley grand slam.
Cameron cut into that deficit in the next half inning, getting two runs via a Brenna Busby home run that plated herself and Kaylyn Smith.
After A&M-C got one back in the bottom of the second, the Aggies struck for their third run of the game in the fifth thanks to a RBI triple by Khmari Edwards that brought home B. Busby for her second run scored of the contest, which cut the lead back down to seven.
In the bottom of the fifth, a two-out Kinsie Hebler RBI single extended the lead back out to eight and secured the run-rule win and the doubleheader sweep.
B. Busby went 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBI in the second game of the twin-bill, while Edwards, Oaks, and Maci McMurtrey provided the other three hits.
Cameron, now 14-11 on the year and 2-4 in league play, will continue their road-trip on Sunday as the visit Texas Woman’s in Denton, Texas for two more games. That LSC doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.