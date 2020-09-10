Aiden Robinson is an offensive lineman for Cache’s football team and we all know about linemen; they love to eat.
Over the years this writer has interviewed hundreds of linemen and their choices of food ranged from thick steaks to fried chicken.
Robinson, though, would just as soon have sushi from one of the many Asian restaurants in Lawton.
“I don’t know but that’s something I’ve learned to love,” the 5-11, 245-pound senior tackle said. “I love those spring rolls and just about anything else on those menus. It’s probably healthier than what most linemen eat.”
Robinson, who also plays defensive end for the Bulldogs, says that this has been a key week for his team since they will play their first home game Friday against Plainview, a much tougher task than their 47-0 victory over Altus last week.
“We really needed to have better intensity against Altus,” Robinson said. “That could have been better and coach made sure we understood that. Yesterday (Tuesday) we did have a good practice indoors and it was good to go over plays and work on execution.”
There will be many times this season when Robinson will be going against bigger defensive linemen and that’s when he turns to his secret weapon, the leverage and quickness that he’s used being a member of the Cache wrestling team.
“Wrestling is very tough and physical and while I’m pretty good at some things, I’m more of a defensive guy who waits for the opponent to make a mistake,” he said. “In football you have to be the guy getting off the line and making your blocks.
“But there is no doubt that wrestling has really helped me be in better shape for football.”
Robinson hasn’t picked up the fishing bug like several of his teammates, instead he’s more prone to “chill out at home and play video games,” with Fallout being one of his favorites.
When the bell rings to start school, Robinson says he enjoys the science classes most of all.
“Right now, I’m taking forensics and it’s very interesting,” he said. “We are learning all about investigations and the law.”
That doesn’t mean he’s going to focus on a career in law enforcement but that is still one of the possible routes he might take.
“I plan to attend Cameron but right now I’m not sure what career I’m going to enter,” he said. “I’m going to wait and do some more research before I make those decisions.”
There is no uncertainty about this week’s foe, Plainview.
“They are pretty good and from what I’ve seen they like to throw the football,” he said. “I’m going to have to read what the tackle on my side of the line does and then react and find the ball. I really love playing defense and this is a team we are going to have to play our best against.”