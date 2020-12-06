Cameron University President John McArthur released a statement this week that “no admittance to the Aggie Gym will be permitted for fans or other guests” at the home basketball games this Friday and Saturday against Midwestern State.
Fans will still be able to view the games on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network thanks to the broadcast team at the Oklahoma Sports Network, who covers all of Cameron’s men and women’s home basketball games. LSC officials recently released a modified pricing model that will allow fans to stream all LSC events via a $10 day pass that will last 24-hours from purchase time.