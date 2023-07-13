Three young players and an outlier make up Oklahoma State’s contenders for starting quarterback.
Coach Mike Gundy did not indicate whether Alan Bowman, a six-year veteran who transferred in from Michigan, had the edge over youngsters Zane Flores, Garrett Rangel or Gunnar Gundy. The competition will officially roll on for a portion of fall camp.
“They’ve worked hard,” Gundy said. “They’re out there. We’re rotating guys with ones, two’s, three’s. They’re getting a lot of work. We’ll run this thing through half of fall camp, somewhere in that area, and if we feel like we know what direction we want to go, I’m going to be for making that decision at that time. If we don’t feel like we know, then we won’t make that decision.”
But being the outlier has its advantages. Bowman, the probable starter, brings a different element to OSU’s offense because of his experience.
“I think it’s an advantage,” Gundy said. “There’s a big difference. I think Bowman is 24. Big difference between a 24-year-old and a 19-year-old in my opinion. Not foolproof, but 24-year-olds are going to be more calm. They’ve been through it.”
Bowman is 23, but the points stands.
Flores is a freshman. Gunnar is a redshirt sophomore and Rangel is a redshirt freshman. Though Bowman spent the past two seasons as a backup at Michigan, the reps he got under center in Ann Arbor give him an advantage over quarterbacks who have primarily operated from shotgun formation.
“Well it’s an advantage for (Bowman),” Gundy said. “He’s done it…I know our quarterbacks, Zane and Gunnar and Rangel, I don’t think they’ve ever taken a snap under center unless it was for a yard. So there’s a little bit of advantage because there’s an art to it. It takes some time. Not that you can’t get it accomplished. Takes a little time though.”
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Preston Wilson said Bowman slotted into a leadership role well, despite having been with OSU for just a short time.
“He’s one of those guys that you want to come into your program because he’s not a distraction,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy that is going to come in and lead from the beginning and lead the right way. He came in quiet. He came in knowing that he was a leader and experienced player and a veteran.”
If Bowman can earn the starting job, he will not need to earn his teammates’ respect.
“He got to work by executing his players, doing what he needed to do and being a good vocal leader,” Wilson said. “Great teammate. I’m really looking forward to blocking for that guy this year.”