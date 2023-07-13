Big 12 Media Days Football

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy jokingly begins to stand after no questions were initially asked of him at the Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday. Gundy was asked many questions about the Cowboys’ quarterback race.

 AP

Three young players and an outlier make up Oklahoma State’s contenders for starting quarterback.

Coach Mike Gundy did not indicate whether Alan Bowman, a six-year veteran who transferred in from Michigan, had the edge over youngsters Zane Flores, Garrett Rangel or Gunnar Gundy. The competition will officially roll on for a portion of fall camp.

Tags

Recommended for you