DAVIS — Jace Gilbert only threw four passes all night, but three of them went for touchdowns to Will Bergner as No. 4 Marlow continued its historic start with a 35-6 romp over Davis on Thursday.
All four of Gilbert's completions went to Bergner, who finished the night with 191 receiving yards. On the ground, Marlow ran for 141 yards, led by Chase Knight's 72 yards on 7 carries. Julian Marroquin had a 9-yard touchdown run while backup quarterback Avery Payne later scored on a 29-yard rush.
The Outlaw defense only surrendered 200 yards of total offense, including just 12 passing yards. The Wolves didn't even get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the game.
The win marked two major milestones for the Outlaws as they not only became just the third team in school history to start a season 6-0, they continued their incredible streak of holding opponents scoreless in the first half.
Marlow (6-0) is scheduled to host Marietta on Friday.