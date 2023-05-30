Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Nolan Schubart is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during Sunday’s Big 12 Conference championship game against TCU. The Horned Frogs got a fast start and rolled to the title.

 AP

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State was awarded the No. 11 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship and will host Dallas Baptist, Washington and Oral Roberts in the NCAA Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium starting Friday.

The 2023 NCAA Stillwater Regional will mark the second-straight year the Cowboys have hosted at a Regional O’Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a capacity of 8,000.

