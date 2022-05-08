NORMAN — No. 1 Oklahoma completed the Bedlam sweep on Saturday over No. 7 Oklahoma State, winning game three by a final of 5-3.
Oklahoma finishes the regular season 48-1 and 17-1 in conference play, securing their 10th consecutive and 14th overall regular season title on Friday.
On senior day in Norman, it was super senior Jocelyn Alo that hit the go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning to put OU on top for good.
Sophomore Nicole May (save) and redshirt senior Hope Trautwein (win, 15-0) combined to keep the Cowgirls (38-12, 14-4) at bay, as OSU scored just four runs to OU’s 18 on the weekend.
May went a combined 6.1 innings in two stints, striking out one and surrendering two runs on four hits while Trautwein (0.2 IP) entered in the top of the fifth and collected the win as she K’ed one and allowed one run, her first earned run since Feb. 25 vs. Long Beach State.
May returned in the sixth with the bases loaded and worked out of the jam, stranding all three before retiring the Cowgirls in the seventh with help from a double play.
OSU got on the board first, their first lead of the series, in the second inning on a two-run home run from Hayley Busby. It was the first home run given up by a Sooner pitcher since April 16 at Texas and just the seventh surrendered on the season.
After a scoreless third, Oklahoma cut the deficit in half in the fourth off the bat of Grace Lyons. The shortstop ripped an RBI single to center to plate sophomore Tiare Jennings who had reached on an OSU error in right field.
After a pair of hit-by-pitches and a walk in the bottom of the fifth, Jocelyn Alo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and launched her fifth career grand slam to right center to put the Sooners on top, 5-2. It was Alo’s 112th career home run and 24th of 2022.
The Cowgirls scratched one more run across in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk from Trautwein but May re-entered and stranded a trio with a strikeout out and groundout.
It was OU’s 29th win over OSU in 30 games and 26th consecutive in Norman as the Cowgirls have not won at Marita Hynes Field since 1997.
The Sooners clinched the No. 1 seed for the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship next weekend, May 5-7, in Oklahoma City at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners will get the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed game and play on Friday at 1 p.m. CT. The championship is Saturday at 2 p.m.